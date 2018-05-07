Neighbors upset over road and water issues in Northport

Do tornadoes follow the same paths? J-P Dice speaks with Dr. Tim Coleman, of the University of Alabama Huntsville, on his research into tornado tracks. Dr. Coleman also shares some of his wildest memories from storm chasing across America.More >>
How often have you heard the screeching sounds of a tornado siren? They sound scary, and certainly get your attention. But now there's a growing push to get rid of them, due to technological advances in alerting you of severe weather.
A deadly house fire is under investigation in Lipscomb.
Birmingham firefighters are working to put out a house fire in the Huffman area.
The Trussville Fire Department is honoring one of their own after he helped keep order during a plane fire and evacuation.
