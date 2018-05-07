Highlands Bar & Grill wins prestigious national culinary award

Birmingham’s Highlands Bar & Grill won the prestigious James Beard Foundation Award for Outstanding Restaurant Tuesday night in a major recognition of Chef Frank Stitt and the Birmingham culinary scene in general.

Highlands Bar & Grill in Birmingham accepts their Outstanding Restaurant #jbfa pic.twitter.com/Gdx7nxjFHQ — James Beard Foundation (@beardfoundation) May 8, 2018

The Beard Awards have been called “the Oscars of the food world,” and this was Highlands’ 10th straight year to be a finalist in the Outstanding Restaurant category.

The Outstanding Restaurant award goes to: Highlands Bar & Grill in Birmingham, AL! #jbfa — James Beard Foundation (@beardfoundation) May 8, 2018

This was a big night for Highlands because their pastry chef Dolester Miles won the Beard for Outstanding Pastry Chef earlier Monday night.

The Outstanding Pastry Chef winner is Dolester Miles of Highlands Bar & Grill in Birmingham, AL #jbfa — James Beard Foundation (@beardfoundation) May 7, 2018

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.