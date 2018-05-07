Highlands Bar & Grill wins prestigious national culinary award - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Highlands Bar & Grill wins prestigious national culinary award

Birmingham’s Highlands Bar & Grill won the prestigious James Beard Foundation Award for Outstanding Restaurant Tuesday night in a major recognition of Chef Frank Stitt and the Birmingham culinary scene in general.

The Beard Awards have been called “the Oscars of the food world,” and this was Highlands’ 10th straight year to be a finalist in the Outstanding Restaurant category.

This was a big night for Highlands because their pastry chef Dolester Miles won the Beard for Outstanding Pastry Chef earlier Monday night.

