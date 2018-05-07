Alabama high school students prepping for Advanced Placement exams

Many Alabama high school students are preparing to take their Advanced Placement exams in hopes of earning college credit.

Since 2008, Alabama has seen a huge increase in the number of students that pass the exams.

In fact, the number has almost tripled since that time.

Educators say part of the reason why is there has been more of an emphasis placed on the program at both the state and local levels.

The A+ College Ready AP Initiative rotates through schools across the state and provides support for AP students and teachers.

"Some of them, they've had AP a long time, others it may be their first or second year. So you go and you help them start figuring out this is what you got to know, this is what you've got to do to get credit,” said John Recke, Mortimer Jordan High School AP teacher, who is also a consultant for the program.

