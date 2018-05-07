Preparing for summer swimming season

It’s something that seems to happen every summer swimming season.

“We have the mindset of it won't happen to me, etc. And like you said, you hear about it, year end and year out,” said Nick Lambert, Director of Aquatics at the YMCA of Greater Birmingham.

Unfortunately, drownings do happen every year.

The YMCA of Greater Birmingham is doing everything they can to make sure they don't.

"You know people feel overconfident of where they're abilities are or they don't go out with a buddy system,” said Lambert.

Making sure you and your family know how to swim is key.

Lambert also believes whether you're in a controlled environment like a pool or an uncontrolled one like an ocean or lake you should pay attention to your surroundings.

"They have the signs and flags for your protection. If you do find yourself in an ocean, please use a buddy system. Make sure that you are always in an area that you are supervised by a certified lifeguard,” said Lambert.

If you find yourself caught in a rip current, it's important to swim parallel to the shore until you break out of it.

The YMCA offers several classes to teach you and your family the basics of staying safe.

"The more we can educate our kids and our adults and get them around water safely, the better we're going to be overall,” said Lambert.

