J-P: Expect hot temperatures this week

We'll see a few isolated storms Monday evening across west Alabama. Rain chances will remain less than 20-percent.

Tuesday will be mainly dry with only a few isolated showers developing. The forecast has transitioned to a summertime pattern with only a small chance for showers and storms. No severe weather is expected. Highs will reach the upper 80s late week. The normal high temperature this time of year is 78.

If you're making plans, the most likely dry for thunderstorms is Thursday. Rain chances will be around 30-percent. It is possible we could see a few thunderstorms.

Friday should be dry with highs around 90 degrees. The weekend forecast looks mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows will hover in the mid-60s.

