Cueto to be sidelined 6-8 weeks, no Tommy John surgery - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Cueto to be sidelined 6-8 weeks, no Tommy John surgery

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File). FILE - In this April 17, 2018, file photo, San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto throws in the first inning during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix. Cueto was placed on the disabled... (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File). FILE - In this April 17, 2018, file photo, San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto throws in the first inning during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix. Cueto was placed on the disabled...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - San Francisco pitcher Johnny Cueto will be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks because of a strained right elbow and will not have Tommy John surgery.

The 32-year-old right-hander was examined by Dr. James Andrews on Monday in Gulf Breeze, Florida. Cueto will undertake rest and rehabilitation.

"It is great news," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "I was hoping for the best and hoping he would not need surgery."

Cueto is 3-0 with a 0.84 ERA in five starts. He on the disabled list for the second time this season. He missed two starts after spraining his left ankle in early April.

"It was really incredible how well he was throwing the ball with this elbow soreness that he's been dealing with," Bochy said. "There's been nobody in baseball throwing the ball better than him. So, it says a lot about his toughness."

San Francisco hoped Cueto had overcome the blister and forearm issues that caused him to miss six weeks last year, when he went 8-8 with a 4.52 ERA in 25 starts.

Cueto was 18-5 with a 2.79 ERA in 2016, making his second All-Star team, after signing a $130 million, six-year contract with the Giants.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Sessions says border crossers will face prosecution

    Sessions says border crossers will face prosecution

    Monday, May 7 2018 3:05 PM EDT2018-05-07 19:05:45 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 7:59 PM EDT2018-05-07 23:59:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies event Monday, May 7, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Sessions says the Department of Homeland Security has agreed to refer anyone ...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies event Monday, May 7, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Sessions says the Department of Homeland Security has agreed to refer anyone ...
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions will discuss immigration enforcement during a visit to Southern California.More >>
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions will discuss immigration enforcement during a visit to Southern California.More >>

  • States await election security reviews as primaries heat up

    States await election security reviews as primaries heat up

    Monday, May 7 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-05-07 16:25:11 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 7:59 PM EDT2018-05-07 23:59:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Conroy). In this Friday, April 27, 2018 photo, electioneers greet voters outside the Hamilton County Government Center during early voting in Noblesville, Ind. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is facing a backlog of requests f...(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). In this Friday, April 27, 2018 photo, electioneers greet voters outside the Hamilton County Government Center during early voting in Noblesville, Ind. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is facing a backlog of requests f...
    With the midterm congressional primaries about to go into full swing, the Department of Homeland Security is playing catch-up in helping to ensure that state election systems are secure against cybertampering by...More >>
    With the midterm congressional primaries about to go into full swing, the Department of Homeland Security is playing catch-up in helping to ensure that state election systems are secure against cybertampering by the Russians or others bent on mischief.More >>

  • Military seeks to limit Congress on fixing child sex assault

    Military seeks to limit Congress on fixing child sex assault

    Monday, May 7 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-07 11:15:16 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 7:57 PM EDT2018-05-07 23:57:59 GMT
    Members of Congress expressed alarm and demanded answers after an Associated Press investigation revealed that reports of sexual violence among kids on U.S. military bases and at Pentagon-run schools are getting lost. (Source: CNN)Members of Congress expressed alarm and demanded answers after an Associated Press investigation revealed that reports of sexual violence among kids on U.S. military bases and at Pentagon-run schools are getting lost. (Source: CNN)

    U.S. military officials have sought to ward off congressional efforts to address sexual assaults on bases among the children of service members, even as they disclose that the problem is larger than previously...

    More >>

    U.S. military officials have sought to ward off congressional efforts to address sexual assaults on bases among the children of service members, even as they disclose that the problem is larger than previously acknowledged.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly