New requirements at restaurants could help you lose weight

Whenever you grab a snack out of the vending machine at work or maybe hit up a drive-thru for your family before baseball practice, you might think you are picking a healthy option but in reality, your bag could be packed with calories.

New nutrition requirements could soon change that.

Restaurants are now required to list calories on all menus and menu boards. So next time you walk into your favorite restaurant to order your favorite healthy snack, you might realize that it is not so healthy after all.

Paul Shunnarah with Gauntlet Fitness and Fit Five Meals says this new requirement for restaurants will require them to expose those not so healthy ingredients. "A majority of restaurants don't label all of the ingredients in the items so you have a lot of hidden ingredients like the butter, the oils that they use separately," he explains.

Restaurants will also have to provide on-site additional nutritional information, such as fat and sodium levels. Shunnarah says it is important to pay attention to those sugar levels and calorie intake. Experts say the average person should have under 500 calories per meal and should only intake 30 to 40 grams of sugar per day.

