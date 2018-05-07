Tuscaloosa teens can apply for summer jobs with city

The Tuscaloosa County personnel department made applications for summer jobs available last week.

Anyone between 16 and 21 years of age can apply.

Summer jobs are available in offices with the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse and others.

They give teens a way to earn work experience and a paycheck.

You can get applications from the County Personnel Office in the courthouse basement.

The Tuscaloosa County Commission also gave $25,000 to the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority to hire teens over the summer.

County Administrator Melvin Vines says they want to give young folks work experience in several different areas. "It's great to get out and be in a work environment and get exposure to that and how to be part of a team and teamwork and learn what to do and not to do," Vine said.

You can get those PARA applications at any activity center or by going online at TCPARA.org.

Go to About and click on employment and look for the summer youth employment program.

May 18 is the deadline to turn in any applications.

