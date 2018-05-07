Two arrested for murder of Walker County man

David Davis, left, and Michael Mathews, right. (Source: Walker Co. SO)

The Walker County Sheriff's Office has arrested two men they say murdered a Nauvoo man.

54-year-old David Earl Davis and 41-year-old Michael Scott Mathews, both of Nauvoo, were taken into custody on Saturday, May 5.

They are charged with the murder of Tony Wayne Duncan and the theft of his truck.

Both of the suspects are being held with a $250,000 cash bond.

Sheriff Jim Underwood said the suspects knew Duncan.

"It's hard on the families to lose a family member especially to murder," he said. "It's hard enough to lose a loved one through natural causes. But when you actually know the people who harmed your family member, it makes it worse."

Duncan's family filed a missing person's report with the Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 30.

His family reported they last saw him on Saturday, April 28.

They were concerned because they had not heard from him and he did not return home to care for his dog, which they said was not characteristic of Duncan.

A truck that had been burned was found on No 2 Hill Road in Nauvoo.

The truck was a road hazard and was removed by authorities.

It wasn't known at the time, but the owner of that truck was later determined to be Mr. Duncan.

Investigators helped family search for Duncan in Nauvoo.

Their initial efforts were unsuccessful, but the family returned to the area on Friday, May 4 to continue the search and found his body several feet off the roadway on Jagger Road in Nauvoo.

"Homicides are predominantly 'acquaintance crimes', which occur when the crime is perpetrated by a person who is known to the victim. This case is no exception, as Mr. Duncan knew both subjects that murdered him," said Walker Co. Sheriff Jim Underwood.

