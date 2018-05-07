Doctor expects Farquhar will pitch again but not this year - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Doctor expects Farquhar will pitch again but not this year

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File). FILE - In this March 31, 2018, file photo, Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Danny Farquhar throws during the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Minnesota Twins' Log... (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File). FILE - In this March 31, 2018, file photo, Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Danny Farquhar throws during the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Minnesota Twins' Log...

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar has been released from a hospital, and a doctor who treated the 31-year-old right-hander expects he will pitch again but not this season.

The White Sox said in a statement Monday that Farquhar is resting at home with his family after being discharged from Rush University Medical Center.

Farquhar collapsed in the dugout with a brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm during a home game against Houston on April 20. He had surgery the following day.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Demetrius Lopes expects Farquhar will be able to pitch again but said he won't medically release him to throw in a game this season so he can fully recover.

Farquhar is 10-15 with a 3.93 ERA and 18 saves for Toronto (2011), Seattle (2013-15), Tampa Bay (2016-17) and Chicago (2017-18). He was a 10th-round pick by the Blue Jays in the 2008 amateur draft.

"Farquhar and his family have appreciated the many cards, tweets, texts and well wishes they have received from friends and fans over the past weeks," the White Sox said in the statement.

__

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • States await election security reviews as primaries heat up

    States await election security reviews as primaries heat up

    Monday, May 7 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-05-07 16:25:11 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-05-07 21:55:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Conroy). In this Friday, April 27, 2018 photo, electioneers greet voters outside the Hamilton County Government Center during early voting in Noblesville, Ind. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is facing a backlog of requests f...(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). In this Friday, April 27, 2018 photo, electioneers greet voters outside the Hamilton County Government Center during early voting in Noblesville, Ind. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is facing a backlog of requests f...
    With the midterm congressional primaries about to go into full swing, the Department of Homeland Security is playing catch-up in helping to ensure that state election systems are secure against cybertampering by...More >>
    With the midterm congressional primaries about to go into full swing, the Department of Homeland Security is playing catch-up in helping to ensure that state election systems are secure against cybertampering by the Russians or others bent on mischief.More >>

  • US oil prices top $70 a barrel for the first time since 2014

    US oil prices top $70 a barrel for the first time since 2014

    Monday, May 7 2018 12:24 PM EDT2018-05-07 16:24:34 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-05-07 21:55:38 GMT

    US oil shoots above $70 a barrel for the first time since late 2014, foreshadowing costlier gasoline and consumer goods.

    More >>

    US oil shoots above $70 a barrel for the first time since late 2014, foreshadowing costlier gasoline and consumer goods.

    More >>

  • Jay-Z lawyers: SEC probe has become a 'celebrity hunt'

    Jay-Z lawyers: SEC probe has become a 'celebrity hunt'

    Monday, May 7 2018 10:44 AM EDT2018-05-07 14:44:42 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 5:38 PM EDT2018-05-07 21:38:10 GMT
    Lawyers for Jay-Z say the Securities and Exchange Commission has gone on a "celebrity hunt" by demanding the rapper submit to unlimited questioning about various businesses.More >>
    Lawyers for Jay-Z say the Securities and Exchange Commission has gone on a "celebrity hunt" by demanding the rapper submit to unlimited questioning about various businesses.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly