Alabama releases contracts for football assistants

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - New Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley will make $1.2 million annually and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi is set to earn $1.1 million.

Trustees approved deals for Crimson Tide assistants Monday, with only offensive line coach Brent Key remaining in the same job. Both coordinators have three-year deals.

Locksley's salary is the same as predecessor Brian Daboll, who left for the same job with the Buffalo Bills.

Former defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt had a three-year, $4.2 million deal before leaving to become Tennessee's head coach.

New defensive line coach Craig Kuligowski will make $750,000 each of the next two years.

Alabama will pay quarterbacks coach Dan Enos $450,000 over his first two years before his buyout from Arkansas expires. He's scheduled to make $875,000 in Year 3.

Special teams coordinator Jeff Banks also has a buyout from Texas A&M. Alabama will pay him $267,550 this year and $550,000 each of the next two years.

Here are the other coaches' new or revised deals:

- New linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator Pete Golding, three-year deal with a salary of $650,000.

- Strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran, $50,000 raise to $585,000 (three-year deal).

- Key, three years, $490,000 ($90,000 raise).

- Running backs coach Joe Pannunzio (formerly tight ends/special teams), $50,000 raise to $425,000 under two-year deal.

- Wide receivers coach/co-offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, two years, $525,000.

- Secondary coach Karl Scott, two years, $350,000.

