Alabama releases contracts for football assistants - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Alabama releases contracts for football assistants

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - New Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley will make $1.2 million annually and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi is set to earn $1.1 million.

Trustees approved deals for Crimson Tide assistants Monday, with only offensive line coach Brent Key remaining in the same job. Both coordinators have three-year deals.

Locksley's salary is the same as predecessor Brian Daboll, who left for the same job with the Buffalo Bills.

Former defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt had a three-year, $4.2 million deal before leaving to become Tennessee's head coach.

New defensive line coach Craig Kuligowski will make $750,000 each of the next two years.

Alabama will pay quarterbacks coach Dan Enos $450,000 over his first two years before his buyout from Arkansas expires. He's scheduled to make $875,000 in Year 3.

Special teams coordinator Jeff Banks also has a buyout from Texas A&M. Alabama will pay him $267,550 this year and $550,000 each of the next two years.

Here are the other coaches' new or revised deals:

- New linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator Pete Golding, three-year deal with a salary of $650,000.

- Strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran, $50,000 raise to $585,000 (three-year deal).

- Key, three years, $490,000 ($90,000 raise).

- Running backs coach Joe Pannunzio (formerly tight ends/special teams), $50,000 raise to $425,000 under two-year deal.

- Wide receivers coach/co-offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, two years, $525,000.

- Secondary coach Karl Scott, two years, $350,000.

___

More AP college football: https://collegefootball.ap.org

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Florida woman's gruesome roach-in-ear tale goes viral

    Florida woman's gruesome roach-in-ear tale goes viral

    Friday, May 4 2018 3:15 PM EDT2018-05-04 19:15:22 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-05-07 19:16:15 GMT
    (Katie Holley via AP). This undated photo photo made available by Katie Holley shows the head of a cockroach. Holley woke up in the early morning hours of April 14, 2018, to feel something crawling in her ear. After trying to extract a cockroach that h...(Katie Holley via AP). This undated photo photo made available by Katie Holley shows the head of a cockroach. Holley woke up in the early morning hours of April 14, 2018, to feel something crawling in her ear. After trying to extract a cockroach that h...
    Florida woman makes entire nation squeamish while reading her account of waking up with roach in ear.More >>
    Florida woman makes entire nation squeamish while reading her account of waking up with roach in ear.More >>

  • US abortion clinics face surge of trespassing and blockades

    US abortion clinics face surge of trespassing and blockades

    Monday, May 7 2018 7:14 AM EDT2018-05-07 11:14:27 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 5:45 PM EDT2018-05-07 21:45:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan). FILE - In this Monday, July 17, 2017 file photo, escort volunteers line up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville, Ky. On July 21, 2017, a federal judge established a buffer zone outside the clinic to keep anti-ab...(AP Photo/Dylan Lovan). FILE - In this Monday, July 17, 2017 file photo, escort volunteers line up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville, Ky. On July 21, 2017, a federal judge established a buffer zone outside the clinic to keep anti-ab...

    New report: America's abortion clinics experienced a major upsurge in trespassing, obstruction and blockades by anti-abortion activists in 2017.

    More >>

    New report: America's abortion clinics experienced a major upsurge in trespassing, obstruction and blockades by anti-abortion activists in 2017.

    More >>

  • Bill Gates pumps $158 million into push to combat US poverty

    Bill Gates pumps $158 million into push to combat US poverty

    Thursday, May 3 2018 10:40 AM EDT2018-05-03 14:40:17 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-05-07 19:16:03 GMT
    Bill Gates is starting a new fight against systemic poverty in America, as his private foundation announces millions of dollars toward unspecified initiatives ranging from data projects to funding for community...More >>
    Bill Gates is starting a new fight against systemic poverty in America, as his private foundation announces millions of dollars toward unspecified initiatives ranging from data projects to funding for community activists.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly