J-P: Hot temperatures expected this week

Temperatures continue to climb this week. In fact, I think we'll end up hitting 90 before Friday. Rain chances will remain very low with only a few isolated showers. Expect overnight lows in the mid-50s.

Tuesday will be mainly dry with only a few isolated showers developing. The forecast has transitioned to a summertime pattern with only a small chance for showers and storms. No severe weather is expected. Highs will reach the upper 80s late week. The normal high temperature this time of year is 78.

If you're making plans, the most likely dry for thunderstorms is Thursday. Rain chances will be around 30-percent. It is possible we could see a few thunderstorms.

Friday should be dry with highs around 90 degrees. The weekend forecast looks mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows will hover in the mid-60s.

