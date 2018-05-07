Nation's No. 1 DB names his top three schools

The nation's No. 1 ranked defensive back has narrowed his recruiting list to three teams and it includes LSU.

Derek Stingley Jr. has named the Florida Gators and Texas Longhorns, along with the Tigers, as his finalists.



The Dunham Tigers DB is a Rivals 5-star recruit and the nation's No. 1 cornerback.

247 Sports gives the shutdown corner 5-stars as well and the No. 2 defensive back ranking.

In 2017, Stingley Jr. had a big junior season for Dunham, totaling 64 tackles and 11 interceptions.

