Man arrested, accused of murder in April drive-by shooting

Police in Birmingham have arrested a suspect for capital murder after a shooting in early April in the 4500 block of Grasselli Boulevard in Birmingham.

A warrant was issued on April 13 and on April 30, 20-year-old Tyrell Nichols of Birmingham was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Jail for capital murder. He is currently being held there with no bond.

The victim in this shooting was identified as 24-year-old Demetrius Smith of Birmingham. Police say he was a passenger in the vehicle that was shot at on April 2, 2018.

Smith was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but he was pronounced dead soon after he arrived at the emergency room.

If you have any additional information pertaining to this case, you're asked to contact the Birmingham PD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

