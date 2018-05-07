Construction begins for new Mississippi State locker room at Davis Wade Stadium

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

Construction is underway on a new, state-of-the-art locker room in the north end zone of Davis Wade Stadium that will house Mississippi State football on home gamedays.



The 11,100 square-foot locker room will include custom-built player lockers, separate coaches and staff locker rooms, an expansive athletic training room as well as an equipment room. The players locker room will feature high-gloss metal panel ceiling, color-changing LED linear lighting, internally lit ceiling logos and a state-of-the-art sound system.



In addition, a new recruiting lounge spanning over 3,000 square feet is being constructed adjacent to the locker room.



“Our student-athletes and coaches deserve elite facilities,” MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen said. “This project will greatly enhance our team and recruiting operations in Davis Wade Stadium. The expansive locker room is in line with Coach Moorhead’s vision of building a championship standard program here at Mississippi State.”



The $3.6 million project is being privately funded through the Bulldog Club and will be completed for the start of the 2018 season. LPK Architects is the project’s architect. ICM is the construction manager, and Copeland and Johns is serving as the general contractor.



The Bulldogs’ home locker room has been previously located in the south end zone of Davis Wade Stadium but will shift to the north end zone, which underwent a complete renovation and expansion that debuted in 2014. Beginning in 2018, opponents will occupy MSU’s existing home locker room located on the lower level of the south end zone.

