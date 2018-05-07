These Raspberry Pi 3 bundles will cover everyone, from coders to gamers

The Raspberry Pi is one of the most versatile and understated computing platforms you can find. Priced at around $36 for the basic board, this credit-card-sized piece of tech can be outfitted and turned into a low-budget media center PC, a classic gaming station, or an Internet of Things (IoT) base station for your smart home.
Umlike the Raspberry Pi 2, the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B packs a 1.2GHz, 64-bit quad-core ARMv8 CPU paired with 1GB of RAM. There’s also onboard Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, a MicroSD slot, four USB ports, and a full-size HDMI port. Overall, it provides a solid foundation for all types of do-it-yourself projects for any tinkerer out there.
Below, we rounded up a fewdeals on different Raspberry Pi Model B, Raspberry Pi 3 bundles, Raspberry Pi Kits. Whether you’re looking to build your own retro gaming console or just a Raspberry Pi-based coding machine, we have something for everyone.
CanaKit’s complete Raspberry Pi 3 starter kit remains the top-selling Raspberry Pi bundle, and it’s easy to see why. This package comes with the latest Raspberry Pi computer kit and a 32GB MicroSD card preloaded with NOOBS software to get you started right out of the box. There is also CanaKit’s $50clear case editionoption for those who want to see how everything fits together.
Also included are a 2.5-amp Micro USB power supply, GPIO quick reference card, an HDMI cable, two heat sinks to keep your board running cool, and a sleek black enclosure that protects your Raspberry Pi and gives you access to its ports. Amazon is offering this excellent starter bundle for just $70 — including step-by-step instructions. Make sure to check out the overwhelmingly positive customer reviews if you need some convincing on this Pi 3 kit.
Relive the days of side-scrolling platform games with the Raspberry Pi 3 Gaming Kit. This bundle is similar to the aforementioned bundle, with the main difference being that this kit includes a 32GB Samsung MicroSD card preloaded with RetroPie gaming software and two classic SNES-style USB game controllers. You also get two heat sinks, apower supply, and an adapter HDMI cable.
RetroPie lets you turn your Raspberry Pi into an all-in one arcade console by emulating such consoles as the Apple II, Dreamcast, Game Boy, Neo Geo, Nintendo Entertainment System, and Atari Jaguar, among others.Amazon offers this bundle for $80, and it now comes with an NES-style housing (a $15 value) to complete your retro gaming build, if that is one of your Raspberry Pi projects.
If you already have a spare HDMI cable lying around and just need a basic kit to get started, then this Raspberry Pi 3 add-on board is perfect for you. Like most kits, this officially licensed starter bundle includes the Raspberry Pi 3 B, a 16GB MicroSD card pre-loaded with Raspbian and NOOBS, a 2.5-amp power supply, and an attractive black plastic case. Available for $65, this new bundle is the most affordable Raspberry Pi 3 kit on this list.
For a nearly complete computer setup and a great project for kids and students, check out the Kano Raspberry Pi 3 Computer Kit. Along with the Raspberry Pi computer and enclosure, this bundle includes HDMI and USB cables, an 8GB MicroSD card, and a wireless keyboard with built-in touchpad for the Kano OS.
Assemble the computer and hook it up to an HDMI display, and you’re ready to dig into the pre-installed games, coding apps, and learning software. The new 2017 edition of the Kano Computer Kit is great for teachers, home-schoolers, computer clubs, and young tech enthusiasts looking to interact with an operating system, and is currently available for $140 from Amazon.
If you love DIY projects like the Kano computer but robots are more up your alley, check out the new Picar-S robot kit from Sunfounder. This package includes a model B computer board along with all the materials necessary to construct your own little rover, which you can control via your computer, tablet, or smartphone. The Picar-S represents an improvement over the Picar-V, thanks to its three built-in sensors that allow it to intelligently navigate obstacles, move toward light, or follow a programmed route.
The complete Picar-S bundle is available for $160 from the DT Shop, but you can also grab the robot car kit without the Raspberry Pi 3 board for $120.
In the market for an inexpensive tablet? Why not build one yourself instead? This bundle from NeeGo is the ultimate Raspberry Pi starter kit, letting you create a full-fledged tablet computer setup. Along with the breadboard, the NeeGo starter kit comes with a Raspberry Pi housing attached to a vibrant 7-inch multitouch display.
You also get everything else you need, including a 16GB SD card loaded with NOOBS. A 40 percent discount knocks $100 off the price and brings the Neego Raspberry Pi 3 ultimate starter kit down to $150 on Amazon.
The Kano kit gives you pretty much everything you need to build a computer — minus, of course, a display — but if you want an all-in-one Raspberry Pi computer bundle that’s so simple a kid can build it, then the Piper complete computer kit is what you need.
The Piper kit comes with a Raspberry Pi 3, a wooden computer case, USB mouse, an HD LCD display, and other accessories needed to complete the build (including a fold-out laminated blueprint to help you along). It also comes with a copy of Minecraft: Raspberry Pi Edition, ensuring that the Piper computer will be a hit with all the young techies. At $295 from Amazon, the complete Piper Raspberry Pi kit is relatively affordable for a computer setup, making it the ideal gift for aspiring programmers.
This kit from Vilros doesn’t actually use the Raspberry Pi 3, but instead features the new Pi Zero W computer. The Raspberry Pi Zero W features a smaller board with built-in wireless and Bluetooth connectivity. The bundle includes heatsinks, power supply, 16GB card with Noobs and RetroPie software pre-installed, HDMI and USB cables, and a black case built specifically for the Zero W.
The case also comes with three interchangeable lids depending on what you need to use it for — for instance, one has a peephole for turning your Pi W into a wireless IP camera. This kit comes in at just $36 from Amazon.
Looking for more cool stuff? Find morecomputer dealsand just about everything else from our curated deals page.
