These Raspberry Pi 3 bundles will cover everyone, from coders to gamers

By Lucas Coll



Content Provided by

The Raspberry Pi is one of the most versatile and understated computing platforms you can find. Priced at around $36 for the basic board, this credit-card-sized piece of tech can be outfitted and turned into a low-budget media center PC, a classic gaming station, or an Internet of Things (IoT) base station for your smart home.

Umlike the Raspberry Pi 2, the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B packs a 1.2GHz, 64-bit quad-core ARMv8 CPU paired with 1GB of RAM. There’s also onboard Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, a MicroSD slot, four USB ports, and a full-size HDMI port. Overall, it provides a solid foundation for all types of do-it-yourself projects for any tinkerer out there.

Below, we rounded up a fewdeals on different Raspberry Pi Model B, Raspberry Pi 3 bundles, Raspberry Pi Kits. Whether you’re looking to build your own retro gaming console or just a Raspberry Pi-based coding machine, we have something for everyone.

The Best Deal

CanaKit Raspberry Pi 3 Complete Starter Kit— $75

CanaKit’s complete Raspberry Pi 3 starter kit remains the top-selling Raspberry Pi bundle, and it’s easy to see why. This package comes with the latest Raspberry Pi computer kit and a 32GB MicroSD card preloaded with NOOBS software to get you started right out of the box. There is also CanaKit’s $50clear case editionoption for those who want to see how everything fits together.

Also included are a 2.5-amp Micro USB power supply, GPIO quick reference card, an HDMI cable, two heat sinks to keep your board running cool, and a sleek black enclosure that protects your Raspberry Pi and gives you access to its ports. Amazon is offering this excellent starter bundle for just $70 — including step-by-step instructions. Make sure to check out the overwhelmingly positive customer reviews if you need some convincing on this Pi 3 kit.

See it

The Rest

Vilros Raspberry Pi 3 RetroPie Arcade Gaming Kit — $80

Relive the days of side-scrolling platform games with the Raspberry Pi 3 Gaming Kit. This bundle is similar to the aforementioned bundle, with the main difference being that this kit includes a 32GB Samsung MicroSD card preloaded with RetroPie gaming software and two classic SNES-style USB game controllers. You also get two heat sinks, apower supply, and an adapter HDMI cable.

RetroPie lets you turn your Raspberry Pi into an all-in one arcade console by emulating such consoles as the Apple II, Dreamcast, Game Boy, Neo Geo, Nintendo Entertainment System, and Atari Jaguar, among others.Amazon offers this bundle for $80, and it now comes with an NES-style housing (a $15 value) to complete your retro gaming build, if that is one of your Raspberry Pi projects.

See it

Raspberry Pi 3 Desktop Starter Kit — $65

If you already have a spare HDMI cable lying around and just need a basic kit to get started, then this Raspberry Pi 3 add-on board is perfect for you. Like most kits, this officially licensed starter bundle includes the Raspberry Pi 3 B, a 16GB MicroSD card pre-loaded with Raspbian and NOOBS, a 2.5-amp power supply, and an attractive black plastic case. Available for $65, this new bundle is the most affordable Raspberry Pi 3 kit on this list.

See it

Kano Computer Kit (new 2017 model) — $140

For a nearly complete computer setup and a great project for kids and students, check out the Kano Raspberry Pi 3 Computer Kit. Along with the Raspberry Pi computer and enclosure, this bundle includes HDMI and USB cables, an 8GB MicroSD card, and a wireless keyboard with built-in touchpad for the Kano OS.

Assemble the computer and hook it up to an HDMI display, and you’re ready to dig into the pre-installed games, coding apps, and learning software. The new 2017 edition of the Kano Computer Kit is great for teachers, home-schoolers, computer clubs, and young tech enthusiasts looking to interact with an operating system, and is currently available for $140 from Amazon.

See it

Sunfounder Picar-S Raspberry Pi 3 robot car kit — $160

If you love DIY projects like the Kano computer but robots are more up your alley, check out the new Picar-S robot kit from Sunfounder. This package includes a model B computer board along with all the materials necessary to construct your own little rover, which you can control via your computer, tablet, or smartphone. The Picar-S represents an improvement over the Picar-V, thanks to its three built-in sensors that allow it to intelligently navigate obstacles, move toward light, or follow a programmed route.

The complete Picar-S bundle is available for $160 from the DT Shop, but you can also grab the robot car kit without the Raspberry Pi 3 board for $120.

See it

NeeGo Raspberry Pi 3 Ultimate Starter Kit — $150

In the market for an inexpensive tablet? Why not build one yourself instead? This bundle from NeeGo is the ultimate Raspberry Pi starter kit, letting you create a full-fledged tablet computer setup. Along with the breadboard, the NeeGo starter kit comes with a Raspberry Pi housing attached to a vibrant 7-inch multitouch display.

You also get everything else you need, including a 16GB SD card loaded with NOOBS. A 40 percent discount knocks $100 off the price and brings the Neego Raspberry Pi 3 ultimate starter kit down to $150 on Amazon.

See it

Piper Computer Kit with Minecraft Raspberry Pi Edition — $295

The Kano kit gives you pretty much everything you need to build a computer — minus, of course, a display — but if you want an all-in-one Raspberry Pi computer bundle that’s so simple a kid can build it, then the Piper complete computer kit is what you need.

The Piper kit comes with a Raspberry Pi 3, a wooden computer case, USB mouse, an HD LCD display, and other accessories needed to complete the build (including a fold-out laminated blueprint to help you along). It also comes with a copy of Minecraft: Raspberry Pi Edition, ensuring that the Piper computer will be a hit with all the young techies. At $295 from Amazon, the complete Piper Raspberry Pi kit is relatively affordable for a computer setup, making it the ideal gift for aspiring programmers.

See it

Vilros Raspberry Pi Zero W Complete Starter Kit — $36

This kit from Vilros doesn’t actually use the Raspberry Pi 3, but instead features the new Pi Zero W computer. The Raspberry Pi Zero W features a smaller board with built-in wireless and Bluetooth connectivity. The bundle includes heatsinks, power supply, 16GB card with Noobs and RetroPie software pre-installed, HDMI and USB cables, and a black case built specifically for the Zero W.

The case also comes with three interchangeable lids depending on what you need to use it for — for instance, one has a peephole for turning your Pi W into a wireless IP camera. This kit comes in at just $36 from Amazon.

See it

Looking for more cool stuff? Find morecomputer dealsand just about everything else from our curated deals page.

dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers. We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us atDigital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.



helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.