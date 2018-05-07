‘Luke Cage’ season 2: Everything we know so far

By Rick Marshall



Marvel’s hero of Harlem, Luke Cage, is poised to returnfor a new season on Netflix. After a well-received first season, the second story arc for the live-actionLuke Cage series kicks off June 22, and we now have our first trailer for the season.

Here’s everything we know about season 2 of Luke Cageso far.

A hard-hitting first trailer

Netflix released the first trailer for season 2 ofLuke Cageon May 7, and it was accompanied by the synopsis for the second season’s story arc — one in which Marvel’s steel-skinned hero of Harlem seems poised to deal with some challenges that will test how much of a hero he really is.

The synopsis for season 2 reads as follows:

After clearing his name, Luke Cage has become a celebrity on the streets of Harlem with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin. But being so visible has only increased his need to protect the community and find the limits of who he can and can’t save. With the rise of a formidable new foe, Luke is forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain.

The trailer also introduces that “formidable new foe” Luke will be facing the second season: The powerful, and similarly bulletproof villain known as Bushmaster, played byMustafa Shakir.

Showing off

On April 26, Netflix published a clip from the second season ofLuke Cage. The clip shows Cage undergoing a series of physical tests similar to those administered at the NFL Combine — running a 40-yard dash, flipping a truck tire, and performing a broad jump — and, as you might expect, absolutely destroying them. ESPN commentators Michael Smith and Jemele Hill (His & Hers) bear witness, showing some surprise at Cage’s abilities. Check out the clip below.

A June premiere

According to a tweet on Tuesday, March 6, from the official Luke Cage account, the nigh-invulnerable defender of Harlem will be making his small-screen return on June 22.

Step up. I am Harlem and Harlem is me. pic.twitter.com/nCgSY2EK4n — Luke Cage (@LukeCage) March 6, 2018

A return set in Iron

It’s unknown how many episodes ofLuke Cage will feature Finn Jones’ character, Danny Rand, but a new photo from the season reveals that the kung fu master will indeed have a presence in the second solo series for star Mike Colter’s steel-skinned protagonist. The photo debuted atEntertainment Weekly, but the article that accompanied it is light on details regarding the extent of Iron Fist’s presence in the series.

Given the long history of Iron Fist and Luke Cage as hero partners in Marvel’s comic-book universe, it’s no surprise that their live-action counterparts are sharing more screen time down the road.

After meeting each other inThe Defenders team-up series, Luke Cage and Iron Fist seemingly parted ways. However, Iron Fist promised to help Misty Knight (Simone Missick) recover from the injuries she suffered in that series — so his role inLuke Cage could be as simple as checking in on Misty at the hospital.

Cage casting

We do have confirmation that Colter will return for the second season as Luke, along withMissick as Misty (boasting a new toy, too), Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple, Alfre Woodard as Mariah Dillard, and Theo Rossi as Shades. Newcomers to the series that have been confirmed so far include Mustafa Shakir (The Deuce) as John McIver, a character described as “a natural leader, brimming with charisma, whose mission is focused on Harlem and vengeance,” as well as Gabrielle Dennis (Insecure, Rosewood) as Tilda Johnson, a “brilliant, holistic doctor with a complicated history in Harlem where, as much as she tries to stay far from trouble, it seems to always find her.”

Lucy Liu was previously announced as the director of the second season premiere ofLuke Cage.

