Sleek Wings Bar & Grill: Sleek wing recipe

Sleek Wings

1. Preheat 6 cups of vegetable oil to 350°F.

2. Toss moist wings in 1/3 cup of Sleek Seasoning until fully coated in a medium bowl.

3. For Optimum flavor, place the breaded wings in the refrigerator for 15 minutes.

4. Fry the wings for about 8 minutes or crispy brown.

5. Drain the wings on a paper towel.

6. Toss the wings in 2 parts Louisiana hot sauce and 1 part water.

