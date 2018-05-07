Sleek Wings Bar & Grill: Sleek wing recipe

Sleek Wings
1. Preheat 6 cups of vegetable oil to 350°F.
2. Toss moist wings in 1/3 cup of Sleek Seasoning until fully coated in a medium bowl.
3. For Optimum flavor, place the breaded wings in the refrigerator for 15 minutes.
4. Fry the wings for about 8 minutes or crispy brown.
5. Drain the wings on a paper towel.
6. Toss the wings in 2 parts Louisiana hot sauce and 1 part water.
