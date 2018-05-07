Players' union files grievance on behalf of Eric Reid - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Players' union files grievance on behalf of Eric Reid

By The Associated Press

The NFL players' union has filed a non-injury grievance on behalf of free agent safety Eric Reid.

The NFLPA cites one team appearing "to have based its decision not to sign a player based on the player's statement that he would challenge the implementation of a club's policy prohibiting demonstration" during the national anthem.

League policy does not prohibit demonstrating during the anthem. Referring to the labor agreement with the league, the union notes that NFL rules supersede any conflicting club rules.

The union also says "at least one club owner has asked pre-employment interview questions about a player's intent to demonstrate. We believe these questions are improper, given league policy."

Considered one of the top safeties in the league, Reid played out his contract with San Francisco last season. He has been a strong supporter of former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who in 2016 became the first player to kneel during the anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

