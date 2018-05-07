South Hampton Elementary School closed due to water main break - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

South Hampton Elementary School closed due to water main break

South Hampton Elementary School has been dismissed due to a water main break. 

Parents are being contacted to come pick up students.

Those who are unable to be picked up will be taken to Wylam K-8 School for the rest of the school day. Those students will be taken home by bus at the end of the school day.

No word on when the school will reopen. 

