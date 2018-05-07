FIRST ALERT: Tracking spotty showers and storms today, nothing severe though

We are tracking spotty showers already forming across parts of West Alabama. Widely scattered showers and storms will continue to form this afternoon across Central Alabama and move from north to south. Storms will contain lightning and heavy downpours but severe weather is not expected.



Once the sun goes down, rain and storm coverage will quickly d rop off and fizzle. If you are going to the Baron’s game, be prepared for a passing shower early on otherwise the weather should be fine.



Temperatures rise into the lower 80s and that’s slightly above normal for this time of year.



Get used to hot temperatures because highs in the middle and upper 80s will be common this week and will be pushing 90 degrees over Mother’s Day weekend.



For those with a spring garden like me, we will need to do some watering because rain chances don’t look very high over the next 7 days. The coverage of rain today will be 30 percent and then be slight to the north on Wednesday.



Thursday, the chance increases north but stays dry south.



The weekend looks dry as of now.

