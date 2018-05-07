The Mountain from Game of Thrones is officially the strongest man in the world

Get out the the pinot noir because it looks like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is coming to an end.

Hafþór Julius "Thor" Björnsson, who you may know as Game of Thrones' Ser Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane, is not just an actor. He's also the World's Strongest Man. That's capitalized because that's his title. He won the World's Strongest Man competition in Manila, Philippines on May 6.

It was the 6-foot-9, 400 lb. Icelander's first victory in the competition. He'd come in second in 2017, 2016 and 2014 and third in 2012, 2013 and 2015. This year, he was finally able to carry his 330 lb. sandbag to victory.

The Washington Post reports that Björnsson finished first in three of the six events that made up the two-day finals: the vehicle dead lift, the overhead press and the loading race, where heavy objects are loaded into a truckbed as quickly as possible. He came in second in the truck pull, fourth in the frame carry (standing inside of a car frame and lugging it 82 feet), and fifth in the atlas stones (carrying big ol' rocks around).

Björnsson will presumably return for the final season of Game of Thrones next year, playing Cersei Lannister's (Lena Headey) zombified bodyguard. We predict he'll get one last showdown with his brother Sandor (Rory McCann) before dying for good.

