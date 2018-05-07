After disastrous debut, Pokémon Go Fest will return this summer - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

After disastrous debut, Pokémon Go Fest will return this summer with high hopes

© Digital Trends © Digital Trends
By Steven Petite


Content Provided by  

pokmon go legendary ho oh pokemon

While the 2017 Pokmon GoFest didn’t quite go as planned (to say the least), Niantic and The Pokmon Company will bring the festivities back this summer for round two from July 14-15.

The two-day event dubbed “A Walk in the Park” will be held in Chicago once again. This time, though, the event takes place at Lincoln Park instead of Grant Park. Throughout the nearly two miles of paths in the park, Niantic will have booths and activities for trainers to engage with. Chicago will also see an uptick in rare Pokmon and in-game events during the fest. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. PT on May 11 for $20 each.

The studio acknowledged the disappointing 2017 event in a press release. Last year, Pokmon Go was basically unplayable at the fest for a number of technical reasons, rendering the whole event a bust. Rightfully disgruntled eventgoers soon filed a class-action lawsuit against Niantic for hotel and travel expenses, a suit that Niantic recently settled to the tune of $1,575,000.

Niantic will also host a pair of “Safari Zones” in Dortmund, Germany, and Yokosuka, Japan. The Dortmund event is scheduled for June 30 and July 1, while the Japan event will take place sometime this summer. The international events fared much better than the Chicago fest last year, with successful outings in Korea, Japan, and numerous cities in Europe.

Niantic promises to have “connected gameplay events around the world” during and around the fests for those who cannot attend. This will include in-game activities and challenges. Exactly how those will play out will be revealed closer to each event.

It’ll be interesting to see how Niantic approaches the summer fests, in particular, the Chicago one. It’s likely that those who were playing Pokmon Go last summer still represent a sizable percentage of the current user base. Will hardcore Pokmon Go enthusiasts travel to an event that went so poorly last year? At the very least, it’s probably safe to say Niantic will go to great lengths to avoid a repeat of 2017. Nevertheless, it’s nice to see Pokmon Go getting this amount of love as it winds down its second year of life.


  helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.

INFORMATIONAL DISCLAIMER The information contained on or provided through this site is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional financial or accounting advice. Always seek the advice of your accountant or other qualified personal finance advisor for answers to any related questions you may have. Use of this site and any information contained on or provided through this site is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.
Powered by Frankly