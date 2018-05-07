Mickey: A nice start to the week

We begin our Monday morning with just a few clouds rolling through. Some showers pushing south over Tennessee are dissipating as they move over north Alabama, but we can't rule out few sprinkles for those counties.

By this afternoon we should see mostly sunny skies, highs in the low to mid-80s with winds out of the NW at 5-10 mph. There could briefly be a few showers push through areas mainly west of I-65 around 4-5pm which could provide some with slick roadways for evening rush hour.

Look for mostly clear skies tonight, lows near 59 and light winds.

Tuesday and Wednesday should continue to be mostly clear with morning temps near 60 and highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday and Friday could see a few showers pushing through. Most of the rain will likely be north of the 20/59 corridor if it does fall.

The weekend looks to be clear and warmer with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid-60s.

Our WBRC First Alert weather app shows a chance of rain and thunderstorms returning by next Monday.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.