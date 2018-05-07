Fire breaks out at Full Moon BBQ on Hwy 280 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Fire breaks out at Full Moon BBQ on Hwy 280

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at Full Moon BBQ on Highway 280.

The fire started in the kitchen. It was extinguished, but crews are checking the restaurant's attic for breaches. 

