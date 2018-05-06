Man suffers life-threatening injuries in gas station shooting - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

(Source: Josh Walker/WBRC) (Source: Josh Walker/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A man suffered life-threating injuries after he was shot three times at a gas station.

The shooting happened at a Citgo on the intersection of Pearson Ave. and 27th St. SW. The victim was shot three times.

We will provide more information when it becomes available.

