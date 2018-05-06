UPDATE: Remains found in cooler in Walker County were not human

Tests came back and according to the Walker County Sheriff, the remains found in a cooler on the side of a Walker County road were not human.

The remains found in that cooler were sent to a forensic lab in Huntsville for testing. Those test results came back on Tuesday.

Walker County Sheriff's Office received a call shortly after noon Sunday from a woman on York Mountain Road, who found a cooler on the side of the road. The remains sent to Huntsville were found in the cooler by deputies.

