LEADING OFF: Strasburg back in SD, Betts rests for Bronx - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

(AP Photo/Jim Cowsert). Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts (50) reacts after sliding hard to second base on a ground out by Andrew Benintendi during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert). Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts (50) reacts after sliding hard to second base on a ground out by Andrew Benintendi during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in Arlington, Texas.
(AP Photo/Adam Hunger). New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway, left, pitching coach Dave Eiland, center, and Mets third base coach Glenn Sherlock (53) avoid a flying bat from Colorado Rockies' Tony Wolters during the fourth inning of a baseball game on... (AP Photo/Adam Hunger). New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway, left, pitching coach Dave Eiland, center, and Mets third base coach Glenn Sherlock (53) avoid a flying bat from Colorado Rockies' Tony Wolters during the fourth inning of a baseball game on...

By The Associated Press

A look at what's happening around the majors Monday:

HOMEGROWN

Washington ace Stephen Strasburg was born and raised in the San Diego area and was the overall No. 1 draft pick out of San Diego State in 2009. He returns home to start at Petco Park - Strasburg is 6-2 with a 2.94 ERA in eight career outings against his hometown team.

REST UP

Red Sox star Mookie Betts gets a day to recover after being hit by a throw in Texas, causing him to leave the game with a bruised right shoulder. He leads the majors with 13 home runs.

Boston has a day off, then takes the best record in the majors into Yankee Stadium for a three-game series against a New York team that has won 15 of 16.

SUPPORT ME

Houston lefty Dallas Keuchel probably deserves better than his 1-5 record so far. The former Cy Young Award winner has a 3.98 ERA going into this start at Oakland. He's pitched seven times this season - in five of those games, the World Series champion Astros have scored no more than one run.

STRUGGLING

Coming off an 0-6 homestand, the Mets will watch lefty P.J. Conlon make his major league debut at Cincinnati. The 24-year-old was promoted during the weekend from Triple-A Las Vegas, where he 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA in five starts.

The Mets also see how slugger Yoenis Cespedes is feeling. He made an early exit Sunday, saying he felt some discomfort in his right quad the previous day.

LOOKING GOOD

Twins rookie RHP Fernando Romero will try to keep up his good start. In his big league debut last week, the 23-year-old righty pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings against Toronto. His next outing comes at St. Louis.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    •   
