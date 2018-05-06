Wes: Another big warm-up coming this week

REST OF TONIGHT AND TOMORROW: Isolated pockets of rain are impacting northeast areas this evening. This is the remains of storms that impacted Tennessee today. We could see a shower or two overnight, especially across our northeast counties. I can’t rule out a rumble of thunder, however this wet weather should continue to weaken. We will start off in the 50s and 60s tomorrow and then enjoy another nice warm-up into the 80s. I do expect a few more clouds by the evening and we will need to keep an eye out for a few isolated showers to the far north tomorrow night. Most locations will remain dry so I would plan on watering the lawn and garden.

WARMER DAYS AHEAD: It’s going to be feeling like summer by the end of the week! Over the coming days we will experience a steady rise in temperatures, with highs nearing 90 degrees by the weekend. I’m not seeing much wet weather, with mostly sunny conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday. I will be watching Thursday and Friday for the potential of a few pop-up showers or storms due to colder air aloft. The weekend also looks mostly rain free, with the exception of a stray pop-up on Saturday. I’m expecting dry weather for Mother’s Day, however our next more widespread rain potential looks to arrive on the 14th. I will be sharing more thoughts on the big warm-up and rain chances at 9, 9:30 and 10 p.m. on WBRC FOX6. I will also update out forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

