B'ham given opportunity to participate in national research program

People in Birmingham are getting the chance to participate in a national research program that could make healthcare history.

It's called the "All of Us" research program.

Sunday was all about getting people to sign up to be a part of "All Of Us."

The main goal behind this program is to more precisely prevent and treat different health conditions for people of all backgrounds.

What makes you more susceptible to a particular disease than someone else?

That's one major question researchers hope to answer with the help of one million people from across the country.

"'All of Us' is a national effort to explore the underpinnings of individuality," said Bruce Korf, Chief Genomics Officer at UAB Medicine.

Railroad Park was just one of seven stops for the National Institute of Health's "All of Us Research Program."

The program encourages people of all different backgrounds to sign up in hopes of advancing treatment and prevention of health conditions.

"People will sign up on a website, joinallofus.org. Then they'll create an account that will link them to a local health provider organization, such as UAB for example," said Korf.

Participants get body measurements taken, answer questionnaires, and donate samples of blood and urine that will go to a national bio bank where electronic health records will be linked.

It is all vital Information researchers believe could make healthcare history.

"That really is the key principle of 'All Of Us' is that it is all of us," he said. "We are literally trying to involve the entire country, really celebrating its full diversity. If you want to be a part of the research program, all you have to do is go to the website and sign up."

