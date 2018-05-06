Warrants issued for man who hit state trooper last week on I-59

Warrants are out for the man troopers say hit a state trooper, leaving him with broken bones and a severe concussion.

Last week, two cars hit a state trooper working in the downtown construction zone on I-59 south.

One of the drivers was taken to UAB Highland, and left the hospital before investigators got there.

Corporal Steve Smith said crashes like this take much needed troopers off the roads, impacting your safety as a driver.

"Anytime we lose manpower it affects the operation," said Corporal Smith. "And we'll step up and do what we have to do to keep the mission going. But we don't want to see any of our troopers injured out here. We've seen it in the past, and we really don't want to see it in the future."

Corporal Smith says DUI is suspected as a factor in this crash.

