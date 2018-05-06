Officials: Apartment fire that displaced 40 may have been accidental

Captain Rusty Lowe with the Hoover Fire Department said it appears an apartment fire that displaced 40 people may have been accidental.

The Red Cross said approximately 15 families were displaced.

Some residents lost everything they own. But residents said they're grateful no one was hurt.

Caution tape surrounds this building at The Abbey at Riverchase apartments in Hoover.

Fire officials said the Saturday afternoon fire got up into the attic area of the building, damaging several units and leaving 40 people without a home.

Hatching Hope, a non-profit disaster relief organization, was there to hand out care packages to victims.

Each box had items such as an inflatable mattress, a pillow, toilettries, even food and toys for pets.

"There are several that have lost the majority of everything that they own," said Hatching Hope co-founder Keli Lynch Wright. "But they're so thankful to be safe and they're thankful to have folks like ourselves and the Red Cross to come and assist them in times like this."

Jenequa Winston and her sister were not at their apartment at the time of the fire, but their unit was damaged.

"Everybody is very close, everybody tries to look out for one another," she said. "It's a community. And you want to be somewhere like this. So we're so grateful that nobody was hurt, and no animals were hurt, and everybody got out alive. Material things can be replaced."

Those sisters still haven't been able to go into their apartments to see what can be salvaged.

Fire officials said the cause is still under investigation and engineers will be surveying the damage to ensure the safety of the structure.

