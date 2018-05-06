Work Week Forecast: Summer-like temps are back!

Get your short-sleeved shirts and flip flops ready.

Temperatures this week are expected to reach 90 degrees for the first time this year.

The work week will start with highs around 82 on Monday, but the expect high increases every day until peaking at 90 on Saturday.

There is a potential of stray showers on Monday, but percentages are only 20 percent. Scattered showers are possible Thursday, but chances of rain diminish slight on Friday and even more into the weekend.

