Wes: Another big rise in temperatures this week

WHAT TO EXPECT TONIGHT AND TOMORROW: We’ve enjoyed another good supply of sunshine for today and the sky will remain mostly clear this evening. I do expect more clouds after midnight, with a small chance for a passing shower. The chance for a stray shower will linger into the morning hours as another cold front crosses the area. This front will keep temperatures in the pleasantly warm upper 70s and low 80s tomorrow, with a northwest breeze at 5 to 10 mph. I’m still expecting a good supply of sunshine for tomorrow so keep the shades nearby.

WARMER DAYS AHEAD: It’s going to be feeling like summer by the end of the week! Over the coming days we will experience a steady rise in temperatures, with highs in the 80s during the work week. By the weekend many areas will experience 90 degrees for the first time this season. I’m not seeing much wet weather so I would certainly plan on watering the lawn and the garden this week. We will have mostly sunny weather on Tuesday and Wednesday, but I will be watching Thursday and Friday for the potential of a few pop-up showers or storms. The weekend also looks mostly rain free, with the exception of a stray pop-up on Saturday. Our next more widespread rain potential arrives around the 14th time frame. I will be sharing more thoughts on the big warm-up and rain chances at 9, 9:30 and 10 p.m. on WBRC FOX6.

