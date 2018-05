(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Chicago White Sox starting pitcher James Shields throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 6, 2018, in Chicago.

CHICAGO (AP) - James Shields of the Chicago White Sox is pitching a no-hitter through six innings against the Minnesota Twins.

The 36-year-old Shields has struck out four, walked one and thrown 71 pitches Sunday.

The White Sox lead 1-0.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.