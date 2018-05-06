The best shows on Hulu right now

By Will Nicol



Streaming TV is no new concept, but its popularity is at an all-time high. Thanks to the wonder of on-demand viewing, fans of most TV series need not worry about catching their favorite show when it airs, or even setting up their DVR. To help you sort through the massive vault thatis Hulu’s library — and to complement our picks for the best movies streaming on Hulu — we put together a list of the best shows on Hulu. From comediesto animated classics,we cover it all. (Are you more of a Netflix person? No problem. We also rounded up the best TV shows on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix.)

Comedy

‘Atlanta’

Donald Glover is a modern Renaissance man: Since launching a comedy career via skits circulated on YouTube, he has since branched into rapping, acting, and even showrunning, with the remarkable, surreal comedy-drama Atlanta. The show follows a dogged college dropout named Earn (Glover), who sleeps at his on/off again girlfriend’s place and struggles to provide for their child. When he learns that his cousin Alfred is starting to achieve success as a rapper — stage name: Paper Boi — Earn becomes his manager. There is not much of an overarching plot to Atlanta. Most episodes play out like short films, and the show experiments with a variety of stories and formats — one standout episode is presented entirely as an episode of a local interview show, complete with fake commercials. Daring and frequently poignant, Atlanta is one of the most exciting shows on TV today.

‘Better Things’

The age of the subversive sitcom continues with Better Things, a dark, caustic comedy about growing old and raising kids. The show follows Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon), a struggling actress raising three kids by herself in Los Angeles. Sam juggles her attempts to advance her career and have fun with her responsibility to her daughters, each of whom presents their own unique difficulties. Adlon and co-creator Louis C.K. previously worked on the surreal comedy-drama Louie, and Better Things shows a similar mean streak, narrowing in on the grimy, depressing aspects of parenthood that other sitcoms gloss over.

‘The Last Man on Earth’

Most people probably don’t consider the end of the world to be a hilarious scenario; thankfully, the creators of The Last Man on Earth were not deterred. The show finds humor in the apocalypse, following a man named Phil Miller (Will Forte), who wanders the ghost town of Tuscon after a viral outbreak destroys civilization. He eventually finds a companion, Carol Pilbasian (Kristen Schaal), but their personality quirks make life together problematic, to say the least. The Last Man on Earth is a strange show, and also a sharply written one, rendering it the kind of ambitious sitcom that only rarely comes along.

‘Key & Peele’

Great sketch shows have been in short supply for a while now, which makes it all the easier to appreciate the short but brilliant life of Key & Peele. Starringby former MADtvmembers Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, the show is an adventurous collection of sketches that blend absurdist humor and social commentary. See, for example, a skit in which white news anchors complain about the dangers of “black ice” on the streets at night, to the indignation of their black colleagues. Not every sketch is political, however; sometimes they just freak out about the latest Liam Neeson film. Both hosts bring a manic energy, and throw themselves fully into a variety of roles.

‘Regular Show’

Cartoon Network has developed a reputation in recent years for surreal, wonderfully animated shows that can appeal to adults as well as kids. Regular Show fits into the new pantheon of the network’s hits, alongside Adventure Time and Steven Universe, and it’s not hard to see why. The show’s colorful world and zany sense of humor are certain to entertain kids, but what really sets Regular Show apart is its focus on themes and feelings that adults know all too well. The show follows Mordecai and Rigby — a blue jay and a raccoon, respectively — two slackers who deal with the sort of angst and aimlessness common to people in their 20s. Funny, smart, and often just plain weird, Regular Show is an excellent, character-driven series.

‘Man Seeking Woman’

Following a breakup with his long-term girlfriend, Josh Greenberg (Jay Baruchel) needs to rebound … badly. Man Seeking Woman chronicles his adventures in dating, which involve, among other things, dating a troll, attending a wedding in Hell, and fiddling with the space-time continuum in an attempt to fix relationship mistakes. The show explores common aspects of life and dating through surreal scenes; an episode where Josh is tempted to cheat on a current girlfriend, for example, finds him taking a trip to “boyfriend court” in his mind. The show’s absurdist sense of humor at times makes it seem like a live-action cartoon, but the tone is balanced out by nuanced characters and some great performances. Baruchel is excellent as the somewhat charming, sometimes petulant Josh, and other characters — such as Josh’s best friend, Mike (Eric Andre), and sister, Liz (Britt Lower) — add memorable performances of their own.

‘South Park’

Not for the faint of heart,Trey Parker and Matt Stone tackle any and all controversial topics in their wildly successful adult comedy,South Park. The show follows the happenings of four grade school boys and the various adventures they get in to in their hometown. Stone and Parker never shy away from touchy subjects or current events,covering everything from Scientology to racism to every flavor of toilet humor. Sure to keep you laughing for hours, South Parkis one of the funniest shows on TV, with a long library of classic episodes.

‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’

WhatSouth Parkis the late-night animation,It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphiais to sitcoms. Rob McElhenney, Glen Howerton, and Charlie Day — who also created and write the show — star as three best friends who kind of hate each other, while Kaitlin Olsen and Danny Devito round out the cast as the infamous Dee and Frank. The group often find itself in some of most absurd situations as the members pushinto the uncharted and irreverent comedic territory for which the show is well known, usually as aresult of their own botched schemes.

‘The Mindy Project’

Series creator Mindy Kaling (of The Office fame) tackles failed love and relationshipsin the Fox comedy,The Mindy Project. The show follows Kaling and co-stars Chris Messina, Adam Pally, and Ed Weeks, who work in an OB/GYN office in New York. Kaling even created her main character off her mother who works as an OB/GYN.The Mindy Projecthas solidified itself as a greatsitcom, taking a cue fromThe Office to play on its various character’s idiosyncrasies.

‘Community’

Community has seen its fair share of ups and downs while on NBC but this Dan Harmon comedy is one of the funniest shows on TV — its first three seasons were, at least. The show centers around a group of newly acquainted friends who attend a blunder of a community college. Joel McHale, Chevy Chase, and Donald Glover headline this hilarious show while Jim Rash’s turn as the dean is as funny as any character on TV. It’s no longer on the airwaves, but Yahoo recently picked up the show for an online-only sixth season.

‘Adventure Time’

Cartoon Network’sAdventure Timehas amassed a huge audience over its six-season run, one that crosses over into numerous demographics, making it a contemporary classic for adults and kids alike. The stories of best friends Jake and Finn in the magical Land of Ooo are a joy to watch. Whether the duo are protecting the land from the evil (and misunderstood) Ice King or helping a young Vampire navigate her family life,Adventure Timecaptures a sense of adventure and fun,while providingasubtle maturity that speaks to older audiences.

‘Parks and Recreation’

Fans of NBC’s other workplace comedy,The Office, will no doubt see some similarities inParks and Recreation.Amy Poehler heads a hilarious cast comprised of comedian Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, and Chris Pratt. The show follows this cast of characters as they run a local parks and recreation department in the small town of Pawnee, Indiana. The writing and comedic timing is superb as Parksis a bonafide hit and features some of modern television’s most memorable characters, such asthe meat-loving Ron Swanson.

Parks and Recreation creators Michael Schur and Dan Goor struck comedy gold yet again with their action comedy,Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Andy Samberg stars in the show, which focuses on a fictional police department precinct inthe Brooklyn borough of New York City. Andre Braugher plays the yin to Andy Samberg’s yang, providing dry, yet hilariously timed humor during each episode. In just its first season,Brooklyn Nine-Ninetook home two Golden Globe trophies.

‘Broad City’

Ilana and her best friend Abbi are two 29-something women, living in New York. Abbi is a struggling artist, working at a fitness center while she attempts to get her career off the ground. Ilana, on the other hand, does everything in her power to avoid working, and instead pursuesall manner of pleasurable distractions, including sexual escapes and consuming large amounts of marijuana. The two are often pulled into crazy scenarios, frequently as a consequence of one of Ilana’s ill-conceived plots.Broad Cityhas received highpraise from critics due to its clever writing and subtle-yet-effective message of female empowerment.

‘Arrested Development’

Despite getting canceled by Fox in 2006, Ron Howard and Mitchell Hurwitz’sArrested Developmentsaw critical success across the board. Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Michael Cera star as family members of the very dysfunctional Bluth family living in Newport Beach, California. The show centers around Michael Bluth (Bateman) as he’s forced to assist his off-the-wall relatives after the family business comes under fire.

‘Seinfeld’

Seinfeldis a show that needs no introduction. Starring comedian Jerry Seinfeld, Julia-Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine Benes, Jason Alexander as the neurotic George Costanza, and Michael Richards as the hilarious Kramer, each episode follows the group of friends as they endure the absurdities of life in the big city (along with their ownfoibles). Thankfully, theEmmy-winning sitcom has endured since its original run in the ’90s, further solidifying it as one of the most popular and important comedies to ever air on television.

‘Rick and Morty’

Creators Dan Harmon (Community)and Justin Roiland (House of Cosbys) teamed up to create one of the best animated comedies in year. The basic premise centers on Rick (Roiland), ascientist who employs the help of his grandson, Morty, to assist him withdangerous quests and various schemes across space and time. The Adult Swim series is chock full of biting satire and clever humor, and moreover, has garnered a cult following in the wake of its successful and highly-acclaimed first season.

‘Drunk History’

If you enjoy history, but find history shows to be a little dry, why not add liquor? Comedy Central’s Drunk History, which evolved from a Funny or Die web series, follows host Derek Waters and a revolving lineup of guests, who get drunk and recite stories from history, from big events like the revolutionary war to smaller ones like Edgar Allan Poe’s feud with publisher Rufus Griswold. For each lecture, actors — generally notable comic actors such as Kristen Wiig or Bob Odenkirk — re-enact the events, going so far as to incorporate the narrator’s mistakes or drunken tics. Watching Drunk History, you’ll probably get a few laughs, and maybe even learn something new.

‘Baskets’

This off-kilter comedy typically flies under the radar, despite its impressive pedigree and unique story. The show follows Chip Baskets (Zach Galifianakis), an aspiring clown who, after dropping out of clown academy in Paris, moves back to California and takes a job as a rodeo clown. The show frequently examines Chip’s failed relationships and his attempts to achieve his dreams. The comedy is dark, though it finds plenty of ways to mine humor out of one man’s constant failure, and Galifianakis gives a tremendous, nuanced performance as the quixotic clown. Louis C.K. also had a hand in the creation of Baskets, and his influence shows in the surreal visuals and understated jokes.

‘Black-ish’

ABC’s Black-ish is one of many shows to have sprung upduring the latest sitcom renaissance, which seems to emphasizedistinct points of view not often seen on TV. This particular sitcom follows the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class family in America. Parents Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross) try to raise their children, whom they worry may be growing up in a vastly different milieu than they did. The showtakes a critical look at issues of race and identity in contemporary America, balancing heavy social commentary with character-driven comedy.

‘Futurama’

Although it didn’t attain immortality like its unending older brother The Simpsons (which now has the most scripted episodes of any prime-time series), Matt Groening’s other cartoon, Futurama, established an identity of its own as a funny, often poignant vision of the future. The show follows Philip J. Fry (Billy West), a delivery boy who stumbles into a cryogenic pod and wakes up a thousand years in the future. He ends up working for an interplanetary delivery company, working with a variety of colorful characters, including steely cyclops Leela (Katey Sagal) and hard-drinking, sociopathic robot Bender (John DiMaggio). Futurama is an inventive comedy, with every episode going in some wild directions, and it has an incredible cast of oddballs to bounce off each other.

Action and adventure

‘Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood’

The second adaptation of the popular manga,Fullmetal Alchemist:Brotherhood hews much more closely to the original story. The show, set in the fantasy setting of Amestris, follows the brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric, sons of a famed alchemist. After their father disappears and their mother dies, the boys take up the mystical art of alchemy, but a failed attempt at a forbidden ritual comes at a price: Edward loses an arm and a leg, while Alphonse loses his whole body, his soul trapped in a suit of armor. The boys seek work as military alchemists, hoping to use the government’s resources to research the legendary Philosopher’s Stone and find a way to restore their bodies. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood stands out in the vast field of anime thanks to its distinct setting, complex characters, and inventive action sequences.

‘Samurai Jack’

Though it originally aired on Cartoon Network, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Samurai Jack is not merely kid’s fare. The show follows an unnamed samurai prince (Phil LaMarr), who attempts to liberate his kingdom from the reign of the demon lord Aku (Mako Iwamatsu). Although the samurai overpowers Aku, the demon tears open a portal through time, flinging him into the distant future, where Aku rules the world and beyond. In the future, the samurai — dubbed “Jack” by some locals — must wander, seeking a way to return to the past and vanquish Aku. Jack’s quest takes him to many strange places, and the show frequently plays with form and genre. One episode, a riff on film noir, follows a robotic P.I. trying to track Jack. The show’s gorgeous visuals and understated storytelling make it one of the greatest animated series ever made.

‘Vikings’

History (the network) melds historic accuracy with epic action inVikings,a dramatized recounting of a prolific figure in Scandinavian lore, Ragnar Lodbrok.Vikingsfollows the exploits of the cunning Ragnar (Travis Fimmel) as he becomes themost powerfulrulerofEurope’s Viking Age, or at least, the one the history books and Nordic sagas remember him as. The showhas receivedmuch acclaim during its run thus far— andwithout thegratuitous nuditycommon tomost cable epics — earning itnumerous Emmy nominations for both effects and design.

‘Gravity Falls’

Gravity Falls could be summed up as “TheX-Files for kids,” but that might be selling it a bit short. The show follows twins Dipper (Jason Ritter) and Mabel Pines (Kristen Schaal), two kids spending summer break living with their great uncle — or “Grunkle” — Stan (Alex Hirsch) in the small town of Gravity Falls, nestled in the woods of Eastern Oregon. For most kids, summer in a town in the middle of nowhere would seem like a dreadful exile from fun, but Gravity Falls is no ordinary town; it’s home to paranormal phenomena, conspiracies, and monsters, among other things. Some episodes have self-contained stories, while others feed into the larger, surprisingly dense mythology of the town. Gravity Falls is a weird and witty adventure story, built around a cast of charming characters.

‘Firefly’

Before he was the mastermind behind Marvel’s cinematic universe, Joss Whedon was known for creating memorable television series such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Firefly. While the latteronly lasted for one season before it was ultimately canceled and later revived with the film Serenity, it has garnered a rabid cult following. The sci-fi series is set just after an interplanetary civil war between the populated inner system planets and the outer planets, where life resembles the American West. The series is well known for its cast of likable characters, including Nathan Fillion’s Mal Reynold, who captains the titular ship, and is arguably the coolest space criminal since Han Solo.

‘Cowboy Bebop’

Anime is often labeled as a niche genre, but like with all forms of media, there are breakout examples that transcend the genre, crossing over in appeal.Cowboy Bebopis a prime example. Set in the early era of humanity’s colonization of the Solar System, a ragtag group of bounty hunters led by Spike Spiegel (Steven Blum) make ends meet by taking in wanted criminals, while simultaneously trying to avoidthe law and powerful criminal organizations. This space-western has been lauded as one of the best anime series ever made, with a memorable cast and compelling story, and featuring one of the most iconic final scenes ever.

‘Preacher’

Based on the acclaimed comic series by Garth Ennis, Preacher follows the story of Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), a former criminal working as a preacher in Texas. His faith shaky, Jesse’s life is changed when an otherworldly entity possesses him, granting him supernatural powers. Soon, Jesse teams up with his ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga) and an Irish vampire named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun), as he tries to master his new powers and deal with a host of enemies, including a powerful and corrupt businessman, Odin Quincannon (Jackie Earle Haley). The show benefits from excellent direction, thanks to showrunner Sam Catlin (who previously worked on Breaking Bad). Bloody, violent, and set against the sun-parched backdrop of Texas, Preacher evokes classic Westerns, but the supernatural elements and bizarre characters will appeal to viewers of moderngenre shows like Game of Thrones.

‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’

For those bored with the derivative artwork and trite action of many anime, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is a ludicrous shot in the arm. The long-running franchise, which takes place over the course of decades, follows various members of the “Joestar” family, adventurers who use their magic powers to battle a variety of outlandish foes, including the family’s nigh immortal nemesis, the vampire Dio Brando. JBA’s garish character designs and the inventive fight scenes make it a timeless story, one that even someone with a cautious interest in anime could enjoy.

Classics

‘Star Trek: The Original Series’

Few franchiseshave grown such a massive fanbase as the Star Trek franchise. The Original Series features William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy as the iconic Captain Kirk and officer Spock, respectively. Though dated — the show aired from 1966 to ’69 — it’s an appreciated blast from the past and one which created the foundation for so many TV spinoffs and movies. That, and few would argue that Captain Kirk and Spock are amongtelevision’s all-time best duos.

‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’

Perhaps the most popular of theStar Trek TV shows,The Next Generation ran for an impressive seven seasons from 1987 to 1994. Patrick Stewart takes the lead as Captain Jean-Luc Picard who guidesthe starshipEnterprise across the galaxy in search of new life and civilizations. It built off the cult success ofThe Original Seriesand solidifiedtheStar Trek franchise as one of the best science fiction universes across TV or film. Despite taking place within the boundaries of space — where no man had gone before —TNGdrew allegories toour earthbound cultural issuesthat tookplace during its televised run.

‘The Twilight Zone’

Rod Serling’s science fiction/fantasy seriesThe Twilight Zoneremainsone of the best-written shows ever to air on American television. The original series aired for five seasons from 1959 to 1964 with Serling serving asnot just head writer but also host and narrator. Each episode’s new story seesthe main character encounter paranormal or unusualevents which lead to an eventual moral. Though it spawned two spinoff series, the originalTwilight Zoneis the best of the bunch.

Drama

‘Taboo’

Beginning in the last days of the War of 1812, Taboo follows James Delaney (Tom Hardy), a man who returns to England, after 18 years abroad, to attend his father’s funeral. The only thing left of his father’s estate is a piece of land in North America, and with the war on the continent winding down, the land is about to be much more valuable. Delaney discovers that the powerful East India Company has its eyes on the land, and that his father was poisoned, setting up a dangerous game of espionage. Taboo is a unique blend of different genres, combining elements of crime dramas and Westerns in a 19th-century London setting, and the show is built around a performance from the always-great Tom Hardy.

‘This Is Us’

Many critics have declared This Is Us as a heartwarming antidote to the cynical dramas that once reigned over the television landscape, and while it lacks the exquisite craftsmanship of a Mad Men or Breaking Bad, it’s not hard to see why people have fallen in love with it. The show follows a family of five through their good times and tribulations over decades, jumping back and forth between the past and present. The story begins in the ‘70s with Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) preparing to become parents, while in the present, their children — Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz), and adopted son Randall (Sterling K. Brown) — struggle with the peaks and valleys of adulthood. The show’s frequent leaps back and forth in time explore the tangled nature of the Pearson family, and although their history is pocked with tragedy, they’re always there for each other.

‘Legion’

Noah Hawley, creator of FX’s Fargo, tries his hand at telling a superhero story with Legion, a visually dynamic series that isn’t your typical, man-in-a-cape origin story. The show follows David Haller (Dan Stevens), a man who, having heard voices in his head since a young age, starts the series in a psychiatric hospital. His official diagnosis is schizophrenia, but after meeting another patient, Syd Barrett (Rachel Keller), who has the ability to switch bodies with anyone she touches, he discovers that the voices in his head are a sign of his own latent powers. Fitting for a show about a man who may or may not be insane, Legion is a hallucinogenic show, with psychedelic visuals and format-breaking sequences that keep David — and the viewer — confused as to what is real.

‘You’re the Worst’

Although drama and comedy are often viewed separately in pop culture, they make for a splendid pairing — just ask Shakespeare! Or, if you want a more contemporary example, look to You’re the Worst, a show that weds character-based drama and absurd humor. It focuses on Jimmy (Chris Geere) and Gretchen (Aya Cash), who start a casual relationship after meeting at a wedding. Both of them are dealing with problems personal and professional: Jimmy is a narcissistic writer struggling to get published, Gretchen is a clinically depressed PR agent representing a difficult rapper. Together, they try to enjoy life and figure out their careers, and You’re the Worst does not shy away from the dark side of either, exploring the toll of frequent partying and the conflicts inherent in every relationship. At times witty, at times woeful, You’re the Worst is one of the most intelligent and human shows on television right now.

‘Fargo’

Based on the Cohen brothers’ beloved film of the same name, Fargoreturns to the icy plains of Minnesota, a space where nefarious plots are conceived and enacted by otherwise seemingly normal folks. The TV adaptation features an all-star cast that includes Billy Bob Thornton and Martin Freeman, not to mention Colin Hanks andAllison Tolman, andstays true to sameblack comedy and deadly mishaps that made the original film so popular.

‘Sons ofAnarchy’

The biker gang, the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle ClubRedwood Original (aka SAMCRO), make ends meet by trafficking guns and subverting the law at every turn. However, when the gang’s young Vice President Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) discovers the diary of his deceased father, he begins to question SAMCRO’s business decisions. This puts Jax at odds with his stepfather Clay Morrow (Ron Pearlman), who presides as the club’s president. The series tells the story of Jax’s efforts to keep the club togetherwhilebalancing his complicated family life.

‘National Treasure’

Although it is a British production, National Treasure may feel timely to viewers of any nationality, given the recent string of scandals surrounding entertainers around the world. The central figure is Paul Finchley (Robbie Coltrane), an elderly comedian whose legacy and family are thrown into disarray when he is accused of raping a girl years earlier. Paul’s wife, Marie (Julie Walters) and daughter, Dee (Andrea Riseborough), each question what they know of Paul and their relationships, as the comedian faces public scrutiny and an impending trial. As the investigation unfolds, the question of Finchley’s guilt only grows more complex, but the show is not merely about whether or not he did it; it is, at its core, about the difference between a person’s facade and who they are inside, and whether even close family members can truly know someone. National Treasure is a tightly scripted thriller, with a complex, ambiguous protagonist and excellent performances all around.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

In a not-too-distant future, afteran environmental disaster causes widespread infertility, an extremist cult in the United States stages a coup, establishing the totalitarian state of Gilead. In this new society, women are relegated to subservient roles, and due to the low birth rate, a class of women called “handmaids” are conscripted to bear children for the leaders of Gilead. The protagonist of The Handmaid’s Tale, Offred (Elisabeth Moss), is one such woman, forced to have ritualized sex with Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) to provide him and his wife a child. Living without any rights or power, Offred tries to survive each day, hoping to one day be free. The Handmaid’s Tale is a masterful adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s grim novel of the same name, with excellent performances and gorgeous, oft-disturbing scene composition.

‘Harlots’

This new historical drama follows Margaret Wells (Samantha Morton), a madam running a brothel in 18th-century London. Eager to climb the social ladder — and dodge the authorities — Margaret moves into the territory of her former boss, high-class madam Lydia Quigley (Lesley Manville), sparking a war between the two. Caught up in Margaret’s schemes are her two daughters, Charlotte (Jessica Brown Findlay) and Lucy (Eloise Smyth), whom she has pushed into prostitution. Despite the lurid subject matter, Harlots is never merely titillating; this is a show with a keen eye for the power dynamics at work in its setting, and how hierarchy turns even sex into a cold transaction. A complicated drama with intriguing characters, Harlots is a great show for people who like their historical dramas on the seedier side.

Horror and suspense

‘Wayward Pines’

Following a car accident, Secret Service agent Ethan Burke (Matt Dillon) comes tothe small town of Wayward Pines. He’s there looking for two missing agents, and he finds one dead, the other having apparently settled down in town. As if the circumstances weren’t strange enough, Burke is unable to leave the town, which is surrounded by a massive gate and run by the despotic Sheriff Pope (Terrence Howard). Burke must investigate the mysteries of Wayward Pines and find a way to escape. With its rustic setting and odd cast of characters,the showhas drawn comparisons to David Lynch’sTwin Peaks. It is an apt comparison, asWayward Pinesconcocts a compelling and creepy mystery over the course of10episodes.

‘The X-Files’

Chris Carter’s science fiction drama,The X-Files, operated under one simple premise: The truth is out there. FBI Special Agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) investigate unsolved mysteries calledX-Files. These X-Files deal with paranormal activity, aliens, UFO sightings, and various phenomena. Mulder believes inthe existence of alien life while Scullyoffers her ownscientific explanations for the mysterious happenings.

‘Twin Peaks’

In the quiet titular town of Twin Peaks, the sudden and tragic murder of high-school student Laura Palmer set off a chain of events that turns thetown on its head. FBI agent Dale Cooper (Kyle McLaughlin) teams up with local sheriff Harry Truman (Michael Ontkean) to solve the murder, only to uncover a complicated mess of grisly truths that border on the supernatural. Twin Peaks is among director David Lynch’s most iconic works, yet the show only lasted two brief seasons. Despite this, it produced some timeless episodes. Those who have finished the original two seasons will be delighted to know that the show has returned for its first new episodes after 25 years; there’s no better time to revisit this short-lived classic.

‘American Horror Story’

American Horror Storyisan anthology series where each season centers on its own unique story, with a core cast whose role change from season to season. Each season provides scares and frightening psychological storylines, whether they take place withina troubled family home, amid a coven of witches, or inside ahotel of circus freaks.American Horror Storyis a unique drama, one that capitalizes on the work of seriescreator Ryan Murphy.

Reality and game shows

‘Survivor’

Outwit. Outplay. Outlast. Survivor‘s three main tenets have helped the show “survive” for an admirable 33 seasons, and the competition shows no signs of slowing down. Whether you’re a fan of the rugged early seasons, or you prefer “Fans vs. Favorites,” you can get your fill on Hulu. And if you weren’t already aware, the show follows two teams ofcontestants, both of which must survive for 40 days in a remote location while their teammates and opponents scheme to vote them “off the island.” Tiki torches also come standard.

‘Catfish’

Catfish, the favorite show of Manti Te’o’s girlfriend, follows hosts Nev Schulman and Max Joseph as they work to unravel the mysteries behind online-only relationships. Each episode details their investigation into a particular relationship and their ongoing effortto figure out if it’s actually real, or if one of the participants is merely being “catfished.” It’s an interesting — and questionably ethical — exploration into internet politics and people’s personal lives.

‘Top Chef’

InTop Chef, competitors are pitted against one another in a variety ofthemed challenges in attempts to find out who can create the better meal. Quickfire challenges force contestants to test their skills and finish a meal before the allotted time runs out, while Elimination challenges generally entail more detailed and difficult culinary undertakings. After 14seasons, we only have one question: where can we sign up to judge?

WWE ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown Live!’

“Can you smell what the Rock is cooking?” Of course you can. It’s the smell of dramatic betrayal. Even though WWE matches might not be entirely legitimate, the company’s two flagship brands —RawandSmackDown — have captivated live audiences and TV viewers for decades, with acrobatic finishing moves and screeching announcers at whom you can’t help but laugh. You can’t be blamed for thinking it’s ridiculous, but there are few places on television as fun as the ring.

WatchRaw WatchSmackDown



