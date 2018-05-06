Fred: Some Sunday sunshine...only a passing shower

Although the Dense Fog is burning away, Central Alabama will still be influenced by an upper-level disturbance which could generate a few showers late this afternoon or tonight. Still, with the afternoon sunshine temperatures will be around 80 today with overnight lows ranging from 56-60.

The ridge of high pressure begins building strength over the Southeast Monday and even though there may be a limited chance for a stray shower through Monday evening the big weather story of the week will be the building heat.

Another front will approach the Tennessee Valley in North Alabama and could bring a slight chance for a shower in extreme North Alabama but across most of Central Alabama, there will only be a slight increase in cloud cover Thursday and Friday.

Mostly dry conditions look to continue through Sunday with some of the warmest temperatures of the Spring thus far forecast, even a chance for a 90-degree reading in areas to the south and east. Long-range forecast models still signal a change in this weather pattern by the beginning of the next work-week and rain chances may return then.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.