The best new movie trailers: ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp,’ ‘Robin Hood,’ and more

By Nick Hastings



Crafting the perfect movie trailer is hard work. There must be enough intrigue to get the audience excited without revealing too much about the film’s plot points and key moments (even then, things don’t always work out perfectly). Because of the sheer volume of new movie trailers being released in a given week, we’ve taken the liberty of rounding them up and separating the good from the bad for you. Check out the latest must-see trailers below, whether you’re looking for action, horror, comedy, or something else. It probably goes without saying, but we’ll say it anyway: Spoiler alert! Tread carefully, friends.

Note: All release dates are for the United States.

‘The Sisters Brothers’ Acclaimed French director Jacques Audiard (Rust and Bone, Dheepan) takes on his first big-budget film — and his first English-language feature — withThe Sisters Brothers, a dark comedy that follows two hitmen (Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly) in rural, pre-Civil War Oregon who are tasked with hunting down a prospector (Riz Ahmed). When they find him, though, they learn he’s a scientific fellow who has developed a formula that highlights gold nuggets underwater. This complicates things, both for the hitmen and for their associate (Jake Gyllenhaal), another prospector. From the trailer, it looks like the film will culminate in a standoff between the brothers and the prospectors — assuming Phoenix’s hard-drinking character doesn’t drive off Reilly’s first. Release date: Fall 2018

‘Skyscraper’ Skyscraper is the very definition of a summer blockbuster. Action-packed trailer? Check. Dwayne “The Artist Formerly Known As The Rock” Johnson? Check. Plot that puts the star’s wife and children in peril? Check. Bad guy with lots of weapons, henchmen, and a vaguely European accent? Check and mate. The second trailer gives us a bit more backstory, showing us a very predictable scene where Johnson’s character, in some sort of FBI raid, witnesses the fiery death of some innocents and vows never to use his combat skills (or his prosthetic leg) for such tasks again. Of course, now he’s a security director for a preposterously huge skyscraper, which gets attacked by terrorists, forcing him to take extreme measures (see Die Hard). This won’t be the most nuanced movie ever, but there’s a part where he wraps his hands induct tape and climbs the side of a building. C’mon! Release date:July 13

‘Christopher Robin’ The jury — a.k.a. Disney — is still out on whether Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a stand-alone Star Wars film, but we can say with certainty that he’ll be the star of Disney’sChristopher Robin, based on the popular Winnie-the-Poohseries of children’s books by A.A. Milne. In the trailer, we see a young Christopher say goodbye to his friends in the Hundred Acre Wood before moving to London. Later, as an adult, he seems to have lost sight of what’s truly important, so Pooh (Jim Cummings) comes to find him and take him on an adventure. All the usual players are here — Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger, Rabbit, Kanga — to help Christopher reclaim his sense of wonder and reconnect with his wife (Hayley Atwell) and young daughter. Release date:August 3

‘Mowgli’ Andy Serkis’ second directorial effort (following 2017’s Breathe) may have lost some shine after Jon Favreau dropped his own live-actionJungle Bookin 2016, but that doesn’t makeMowgli any less intriguing. Advertised as “the darkest telling” of Rudyard Kipling’s iconic fiction, the movie takes an alternate route to tell the story of Mowgli (Rohan Chand), picking up where the original story left off, with the young boy attempting to assimilate in the human village with surrogate parents (Freida Pinto, Matthew Rhys). All the popular players are still here, though, including Baloo (Serkis), Bagheera (Christian Bale), Kaa (Cate Blanchett), and of course, Shere Khan (Benedict Cumberbatch). The trailer is exciting, focusing more on high-octane action than kid-friendly humor. Release date: October 19

‘Papillon’ It will be very interesting to see how this remake of the classic 1972 Steve McQueen vehicle (itself an adaptation of Henri Charrire’s autobiography) fares. Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy) takes the role ofCharrire, a Parisian convict sentenced to life in the tropical penal colony of French Guiana in South America. En route to the prison, he becomes acquainted with counterfeiter Louis Dega (Rami Malek), who promises to finance an escape in exchange forCharrire’s protection. As in the original, repeated (and failed) escape attempts leadCharrire — nicknamed “Papillon” after his butterfly tattoo — to the hellish Devil’s Island, where he faces either escape or death. Release date:Summer 2018

‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’ This is the third trailer for Sicario: Day of the Soldado, so we’re not seeing a whole lot of new stuff here, but that’s okay. Following up on 2015’s celebratedSicario, the sequel reintroduces us to CIA operative Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) and black ops badass Alejandro Gillick (Benicio del Toro), who plan to incite a war between Mexican drug cartels by kidnapping the daughter of one kingpin. When the Mexican government discovers the plot, Graver orders the girl (Isabela Moner) killed, and Gillick refuses, going rogue in the process. The whole trailer is a series of explosive action sequences, with so many bullets fired, you might leave the theater with hearing damage. Release date:June 29