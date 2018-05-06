The best new movie trailers: ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp,’ ‘Robin Hood,’ and more

By Nick Hastings



Content Provided by

Crafting the perfect movie trailer is hard work. There must be enough intrigue to get the audience excited without revealing too much about the film’s plot points and key moments (even then, things don’t always work out perfectly). Because of the sheer volume of new movie trailers being released in a given week, we’ve taken the liberty of rounding them up and separating the good from the bad for you. Check out the latest must-see trailers below, whether you’re looking for action, horror, comedy, or something else. It probably goes without saying, but we’ll say it anyway: Spoiler alert! Tread carefully, friends.

Note: All release dates are for the United States.

‘The Predator’ We’ve finally got our first look at the latest Predator film from Lethal Weaponwriter Shane Black, and it looks … exciting, at the very least. The trailer opens with a young boy pulling what appears to be a Predator helmet out of a box and unwittingly activating some sort of tracking beacon, drawing the hunter’s ship to Earth. After that, we get lots of action, with Boyd Holbrook (Logan) playing the badass hero (at one point, we learn he’s an assassin of some kind) and Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse) playing some sort of scientist who’s realized that the Predators are evolving. Munn’s acting — what little of it we see, anyway — is stilted, as usual, and the trailer betrays the fate of Holbrook’s crew too early, but the spectacle is undeniable. And Black proved withIron Man 3 that he can engineer awesome fight scenes. Release date: September 14

‘American Animals’ Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk, The Killing of a Sacred Deer), a breakout star of 2017, joinsAmerican Horror Story veteran Evan Peters in this off-kilter crime thriller. The two play suburban 20-somethings who become unsatisfied with their station in life, and recruit two more friends (Blake Jenner, Jared Abrahamson) to pull off a unique heist: Stealing some very expensive books (worth $12 million!) from under the nose of a single elderly librarian. The crew concocts a complex plan, inspired by famous robberies over the years, involving elaborate aging makeup and a very detailed model. Despite the ultra-generic name —American Animals, really? — the trailer is taut, featuring tight cinematography and a real sense of tension throughout. Release date: June 1

‘Searching’ This taut, creative thriller sends John Cho (Star Trek) into full-blown panic mode after his teen daughter Margot (Michelle La) goes missing. Directed by Aneesh Chaganty in his first feature-length effort,Searching is shot from the perspectives of computer screens and smartphone cameras, imbuing the trailer with a unique feel we haven’t seen much (apart from some horror flicks). After Margot’s disappearance, her father is tasked with assisting the assigned detective (Debra Messing) by logging onto Margot’s computer and reaching out to her friends. As you might expect, he begins to discover some surprising truths about his daughter, whose social life isn’t quite as picture-perfect as he has been led to believe. David’s (Cho) anxiety escalates as he begins to question everything he thought he knew about Margot. (IF THAT’S EVEN HER REAL NAME!) Release date:June 22

‘Never Goin’ Back’ Another week, another slick trailer from A24 Films. Here, diner waitresses Angela (Maia Mitchell) and Jessie (Camila Morrone) hatch an innocuous plan to go to the beach for one of their birthdays. Standing in their way is a big party and a work shift the following morning. Predictably, the girls go a little harder than they wanted to at said party, a decision that could endanger their jobs.Never Goin’ Back looks like an ode to wanderlust and friendship, with a hint ofSuperbad thrown in for good measure. Both girls share a raunchy sense of humor, which manifests itself repeatedly in the upbeat trailer. Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live) co-stars. Release date:August 3