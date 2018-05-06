The best new movie trailers: ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp,’ ‘Robin Hood,’ and more

By Nick Hastings



Content Provided by

Crafting the perfect movie trailer is hard work. There must be enough intrigue to get the audience excited without revealing too much about the film’s plot points and key moments (even then, things don’t always work out perfectly). Because of the sheer volume of new movie trailers being released in a given week, we’ve taken the liberty of rounding them up and separating the good from the bad for you. Check out the latest must-see trailers below, whether you’re looking for action, horror, comedy, or something else. It probably goes without saying, but we’ll say it anyway: Spoiler alert! Tread carefully, friends.

Note: All release dates are for the United States.

‘Peppermint’ By featuring a female protagonist, Peppermint puts a slightly novel spin on the “bloody revenge” trope. When Riley North (Jennifer Garner) watches her husband and daughter mowed down by a hail of bullets from gang members, she becomes a recluse, obsessed with training to exact equally bloody revenge. Five years later, she returns to the scene of the crime and begins to slaughter members of the offending gang, making a name for herself as a vigilante hero in the process. There’s really nothing original about this movie — it’s basicallyDeath Wish except the main character is a woman with more weapons — and the trailer is full of hammy dialogue, but we’d wager watching Garner inflict massive damage will conjure up some catharsis nonetheless. Release date: September 7 ‘Hotel Artemis’ This unique trailer oddly mimicsthis iconic trailer for Robert Altman’s 1975 musical satireNashville, right down to the music and the grainy picture quality. The trailer — which dropped alongside nine cool, colorful character posters — introduces each of the major players inHotel Artemis: The Bank Robber (Sterling K. Brown), the Jewel Thief (Brian Tyree Henry), the Arms Dealer (Charlie Day), the Contract Killer (Sofia Boutella), the Daddy’s Boy (Zachary Quinto), the Wolf King (Jeff Goldblum), the Nurse (Jodie Foster), the Cop (Jenny Slate), and the Orderly (Dave Bautista). Here, we learn a bit about each character’s motivations, capped off with a retro-style info card. Release date:June 8 ‘Night School’ For those of us with patience left for the Kevin Hart shtick,Night School looks to be a fairly funny romp with a stacked, ensemble cast of comedians. Hart plays a man forced to go to night school (duh) to get his GED in order to get a better job. Of course, he’s confronted with a tough teacher (Tiffany Haddish) and a group of useless classmates (Romany Malco, Mary Lynn Raskjub, Rob Riggle, rapper Fat Joe), who are equally dysfunctional. Teddy must figure out how to balance his new responsibilities with his relationships and employment to avoid losing everything he holds dear. It’s dumb — and a bit derivative of Rodney Dangerfield’sBack to School (if not a direct reboot) — but it’s got funny people in it, so it should be worth a watch. Release date:September 28 ‘The Equalizer 2’ This isn’t really a trailer, per se, as it doesn’t have any footage from the actual movie, but it’s worth a few minutes of your time nonetheless. Denzel Washington popped up on screens nationwide ahead of tipoff for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, where he reminded a producer that he “doesn’t do sequels,” encouraging him instead to audition NBA stars for the lead role in The Equalizer 2. The following short commercials — see here and here — feature a number of players, including Manu Ginobili and a very chipper Dwight Howard, doing their damndest to step into the vengeful boots of one Robert McCall (Washington’s character in the actual movie). Release date: July 20



helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.