The best new movie trailers: ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp,’ ‘Robin Hood,’ and more

Crafting the perfect movie trailer is hard work. There must be enough intrigue to get the audience excited without revealing too much about the film’s plot points and key moments (even then, things don’t always work out perfectly). Because of the sheer volume of new movie trailers being released in a given week, we’ve taken the liberty of rounding them up and separating the good from the bad for you. Check out the latest must-see trailers below, whether you’re looking for action, horror, comedy, or something else. It probably goes without saying, but we’ll say it anyway: Spoiler alert! Tread carefully, friends.

Note: All release dates are for the United States.

‘BlacKkKlansman’ Spike Lee’s latest, the acerbic BlacKkKlansman, reportedly received a standing ovation following its debut screening at the Cannes Film Festival (so it’s probably better thanChi-Raq). The dark comedy — an explicit social commentary peppered with politically loaded phrases like “America First” — is set in the 1970s and follows rookie cop Ron Stallworth (John David Washington), a black man tasked with infiltrating the local Ku Klux Klan chapter, headed by David Duke (Topher Grace). To do so, he pairs with a white (and Jewish) cop, played by Adam Driver (Logan Lucky), who takes on Stallworth’s idendity as Ron himself communicates with Klan members exclusively via telephone. At times in the trailer, Washington — son of Denzel, of whom you might have heard — shows flashes of his pedigree. The film was conceived and produced by acclaimed director Jordan Peele (Get Out). Release date: August 10

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Finally, we have our first look at Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) as iconic Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in a film that focuses on Mercury (born Farrokh Bulsara in Zanzibar) but functions as a general band biopic as well. Bohemian RhapsodyfollowsMercury, drummer Roger Taylor (Ben Hardy), guitarist Brian May (Gwilym Lee), and bassist John Deacon (Joseph Mazzello) from their formation in 1970 through Freddie’s departure and later reunion for a legendary performance at Live Aid in 1985 that is often regarded as the greatest live performance in the history of rock music. Lucy Boynton (Murder on the Orient Express) plays Mercury’s lover-turned-friend Mary Austin, while Aiden Gillen (Game of Thrones) portrays manager John Reid. Release date: November 2

‘The Happy Time Murders’ Warning: Viewer discretion ishighlyadvised. If you thought you’d seen a thing or two about what puppets could do on screen with Jim Henson’s lovable crew of misfits, Melissa McCarthy’s latest vehicle (directed by Brian Henson, Jim Henson’s son) shows you where the line is actually drawn — and then obliterates it. The raunchy comedy pitched as “no Sesame, all street” unveiled its redband trailer this week, featuring Muppets-gone-bad engaging in everything from turning tricks to snorting ecstasy (well, technically, McCarthy snorts the ecstasy). As our own staff can attest, even the crowd at Deadpool 2′spremiere was a bit taken aback by the onscreen hijinks (in a good way). Along with McCarthy, the stacked cast includes Joel McHale, Elizabeth Banks, Maya Rudolph, Ryan Gaul, Jimmy O. Yang, and Leslie David Baker, aka Stanley from The Office. Release date: August 17

‘Mile 22’ Here’s your annual Mark Wahlberg-as-a-cop-or-soldier flick. FromLone Survivor director Peter Berg,Mile 22 follows a black ops team — Wahlberg,Lauren Cohan(The Walking Dead), and MMA fighter-turned WWE wrestler Ronda Rousey, of all people — tasked with getting a VIP (noted Indonesian martial artist Iko Uwais) out of a foreign country before he gets captured by the wrong people. The trailer is action first, action second, and action third, with a healthy dose of John Malkovich barking orders over a radio. If you’re a fan of Oscar bait, this might be the movie to miss, but Wahlberg vehicles usually do have their fair share of exhilarating fight scenes, and Uwais performs some awesome stunts in his short screen time. Release date:August 3