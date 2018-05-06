The best new movie trailers: ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp,’ ‘Robin Hood,’ and more

By Nick Hastings



Crafting the perfect movie trailer is hard work. There must be enough intrigue to get the audience excited without revealing too much about the film’s plot points and key moments (even then, things don’t always work out perfectly). Because of the sheer volume of new movie trailers being released in a given week, we’ve taken the liberty of rounding them up and separating the good from the bad for you. Check out the latest must-see trailers below, whether you’re looking for action, horror, comedy, or something else. It probably goes without saying, but we’ll say it anyway: Spoiler alert! Tread carefully, friends.

Note: All release dates are for the United States.

‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ As a preface, we should mention that the events of Ant-Man and The Wasp actually take place beforeand during the events ofAvengers: Infinity War. For those unaware, the firstAnt-Man saw petty criminal Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) forced into the “hero” role by Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), who built a super-suit capable of shrinking and growing in size. In the sequel, our antenna-equipped protagonist is on house arrest following the conclusion ofCaptain America: Civil War. Pym and his daughter, Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), recruit Lang for a new mission: Travel into the very comic book-y Quantum Realm and rescue Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer). Hannah John-Kamen (Game of Thrones) plays some sort of villain who stole Pym’s gear and gained supernatural abilities, while Walton Goggins is … a henchman? Hard to say. Either way, it looks like we’re in for more of the inventive action that made the first film awesome. Release date: July 6

‘Robin Hood’ KingsmanstarTaron Egerton is a man of many talents. Just weeks after being tapped to play Elton John in an upcoming biopic, we’ve got our first official look at him in the role of everyone’s favorite archer-slash-thief-slash-philanthropist. The action-packed trailer first casts Egerton as some sort of smarmy royal before later (after many scenes of slow-mo arrow shots) revealing his true identity. Frankly, what we can see here looks a little lowbrow — even with the excellent Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)playing the evil Sheriff of Nottingham — but if we’re going to get new Robin Hood adaptations regularly, at least it differentiates itself from the uber-serious 2010 Russell Crowe vehicle. Jamie Dornan (50 Shades of Grey) plays Will Scarlet, Eve Hewson is Maid Marian, and Jamie Foxx is Little John. Release date: November 21

‘The Catcher Was a Spy’ If you weren’t hoping for a double dose of Paul Rudd, well … Too bad! This semi-biographical drama puts Rudd in the cleats of Moe Berg, a major league baseball catcher who joins the Office of Strategic Services early in World War II. Berg is tasked by OSS head William Donovan (Jeff Daniels) with keeping surveillance on famed German physicist Werner Heisenberg (Mark Strong) to ensure that the Reich does not successfully develop a fission bomb. Berg’s resolve is tested as he tries to discern Heisenberg’s loyalties and assess his scientific progress. The movie boasts an excellent supporting cast, including Tom Wilkinson, Guy Pearce, Paul Giamatti, Sienna Miller, and Connie Nielsen. Release date:June 22

‘Nancy’ This eerie film, which earned a screenwriting award at the Sundance Film Festival, stars Andrea Riseborough (Birdman) as the titular Nancy, a lonely woman who crafts detailed false identities and hoaxes in order to connect with people online. When she learns of a couple (Steve Buscemi and J. Smith Cameron) whose daughter, Brooke, went missing years prior, she starts wondering about her own upbringing and begins to believe that she might, in fact, be their Brooke. Nancy goes to meet this couple and, as they try to ascertain her true identity, emotions rise and she unexpectedly encounters someone from her past. Early reviews cast a favorable light on the film’s writing and on Riseborough’s performance, upon which the entire story hinges. Release date:June 8