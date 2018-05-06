Part of Mercedes-Benz plant in Vance shut down due to plant fire in Michigan

Part of the Mercedes-Benz plant in Vance is shut down right now due to a fire at an auto supplier plant in Michigan.

The fire happened Wednesday at the Magnesium Products of America plant in Eaton Rapids, Michigan.

A statement from Mercedes-Benz in Tuscaloosa County says some shops at the Vance plant will be temporarily halted through Wednesday until an assessment and recovery plan is confirmed.

We do not know how many employees are impacted by this shutdown.

Here is the full statement from Mercedes Benz:

We are aware of a fire onsite at Our Michigan supplier, interrupting the supply of key parts for MBUSI. Magnesium Products of America, Inc. (MPA) will provide media with updates on their operations. Hopefully, you understand that we are not able to publicly discuss our relationship with suppliers. We can confirm that we are working diligently to keep parts shortfalls for MBUSI to a minimum. Some of our operations have not been affected by the MPA incident, but we do have some MBUSI shops that will temporarily halt production through Wednesday until an assessment and recovery plan is confirmed. No other details are available at this time.

This story is developing.

