How to delete your Twitter account — because Tweeting isn’t for the faint of heart

By Hillary Grigonis



Tired of the 280-character microblogging platformthat is Twitter? Sickof all the obnoxioushashtag trends, sponsored tweets, lack of civility,and trolls? Thankfully, it isn’t complicated to delete your Twitter account — in fact, the process is easy if you know what you’re doing.

Note thatthere is no way to immediately delete your profile. Instead, the following stepswilldeactivateyour account, after which it’s queuedfor permanent deletion. And you won’t be ableto deactivate your account from the mobile app, meaning you need to visit the actual website to do so. Once done, Twitter will retain your data for 30 days, allowing you to log in and reactivate your account should you change your mind and decide you truly can’t live without #FollowFridays.

Even though Twitter will eliminate your account, it doesn’t guarantee that your tweets won’t be indexed by search engines like Google and Bing. That means your tweets could still exist somewhere — a non-issue if you posted innocuous stuff, of course. Per Twitter policy, you will not be able to reactivate your account after 30 days. If you’ve amassed a huge following, you will lose them forever.

If you’re ready to pull the trigger and end your Twitter account,check out the instructions below for details.

Step 1:Navigate to Twitter and sign into your profile as you would normally.

Step 2:Click on your avatar icon in the upper-right corner of the screen and select “Settings and privacy”from the resultingdrop-down menu.

Step 3:Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click “Deactivate Account.”This will take you to one final page, with details about how deactivation works. Click the “Deactivate”buttononce you’ve read the information.

Step 4: When prompted, enter your account password to verify that you really,really want to deactivate your account. (They want you to stay, don’t they?) After that, you’re 30days away from being free. The deactivation should kick in after a few minutes, but some of your info may be viewable on the site for a few days afterward. Rest assured that it will be wiped with time.

During the deactivation period, your username won’t be available to start a new account until those 30 days are up. If you want to use that username or that email to create a new Twitter account before then, you have to first change your Twitter username and email.

Again, deleting Twitter is permanent once you are past that 30-day deactivation period — you can’t get back those old followers or that archive of your old Tweets. Twitter has tools in place to change your username, handle or email without starting all over, so before you delete, make sure that’s a change you really want to make.



