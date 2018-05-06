FIRST ALERT: Dense Fog Advisory issued until 9 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory in effect through 9 a.m. Sunday morning. The advisory means fog will reduce visibility causing hazardous driving conditions. Visibilities will frequently be reduced to a quarter mile or less. If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Generally, the weather will be much less active today compared to Saturday, however. The cold front that helped generate the showers and storms has now moved into Georgia and high pressure is beginning to build strength over the region. There will still be yet another weather disturbance over Central Alabama accompanied by a northwest wind flow bringing just enough of a disturbance to re-introduce a chance for showers. Rain areas will generally be limited to North Alabama so most areas will see a return to sunny skies by afternoon with highs around 80.

The area of high pressure will continue building strength over The Southeast and most areas will remain rain-free and experience cool northerly winds. There could yet be another slight chance for a shower tomorrow but this should effectively end rain chances at least through the middle of the week. Beyond Wednesday another area of low pressure and the accompanying front will approach the region but most of the rain will be to the north of Central Alabama.

Still, there could be another small rain chance back in our area Wednesday night and Thursday and with just enough instability re-developing in the atmosphere areas to the north could even experience a thunderstorm by Thursday afternoon. Dry conditions will follow Friday and Saturday with mostly clear skies and with the rain-free conditions we are expecting the warmest conditions of the Spring with the possibility for a few 90-degree readings in areas to the south and east. The weather conditions will change again by the beginning of next week with an approaching cold front moving toward Alabama reintroducing rain chances into the extended forecast by the beginning of the next work-week.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.