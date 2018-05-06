Stormy Daniels makes cameo in star-studded 'SNL' cold-open

President Donald Trump’s former doctor said Trump’s former bodyguard and a top lawyer for the Trump Organization took the president’s medical records from his office shortly after the election, in what he’s calling a "raid."More >>
The trip came just days after North Korea expressed displeasure with Washington for comments suggesting that massive U.S. pressure had pushed Kim to the negotiating table.
Trump, a severe critic of the deal dating back to his presidential campaign, said Tuesday in a televised address from the White House that it was "defective at its core."
In both the West Virginia and Indiana GOP primaries, Trump's party appears to have avoided the missteps that doomed candidates in high-profile Senate races in the past.
While U.S. flag-burning is common in Iran and harsh criticism of America has been a staple of Iranian parliamentary politics for years, it was the first time political observers could remember anything being burned inside the parliament itself.
So what is HDR TV? In a nutshell, it's the best thing to happen to TV since the arrival of 4K. Here's everything you need to know about the technology, what it can do, and why it's a must-have.
The Hammonds are not going away anytime soon!
Hafþór Julius "Thor" Björnsson, who you may know as Game of Thrones' Ser Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane, is not just an actor. He's also the World's Strongest Man.
Transparent will end after its upcoming fifth season, creator Jill Soloway confirmed
