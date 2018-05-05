Tigers turn tables on Razorbacks with 6-4 win Saturday night

LSU senior Austin Bain came through in the clutch with a 2-out, 2-run game-winning single and the Tigers rebounded from Friday night's late-inning loss to beat 4th-ranked Arkansas 6-4 Saturday night. Arkansas (33-14, 14-9) had rallied for three runs in the eighth inning of Game 1 to erase LSU's lead, and scored three straight Saturday to take a 3-2 lead into the seventh. But Bain made Kacey Murphy a hard-luck loser, after he had survived a 2-run LSU first inning to string together five scoreless frames before the fateful seventh inning.

LSU (27-20, 11-12) is now in position to take the series with a win on Sunday afternoon at 2:00pm. "A series win at home against this team would really help us out in our bid for the tournament later on in the season," Bain admitted after driving in the winning runs. LSU added two insurance runs in the eighth on pitcher Jack Reindl's off-balance throwing error. The Razorbacks touched Caleb Gilbert for a single run in the top of the ninth, before Todd Peterson earned his second save retiring three straight batter, two by strikeout.

Devin Fontenot picked up his first victory throwing three innings of 1-hit scoreless baseball in relief of Ma'Khail Hilliard, who couldn't hold the 2-0 lead, when he allowed a 2-run homer to Dominic Fletcher in the third and a bases-loaded walk in the fifth. RBI singles by Antoine Duplantis and Daniel Cabrera in the first off Murphy produced LSU's early lead. LSU celebrated on Bill Franques Day, as the voice of Alex Box Stadium was recognized for his 30 years as an LSU Baseball icon.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.