Wes: Sunshine early Sunday, possible showers, storms later

REST OF TONIGHT AND TOMORROW: It is feeling cooler in the wake of today’s clouds and scattered showers/storms. Isolated showers will continue to dissipate overnight, with some lingering low clouds and a north breeze through early morning. If you have an early morning fishing tripped planned I would also be careful on the water as patchy dense fog could develop around sunrise on some lakes and rivers. We will enjoy a return to mostly sunny weather tomorrow, with highs back in the low 80s.

FIRST ALERT FOR A POSSIBLE STORM OR SHOWER TOMORROW NIGHT: We will need to keep an eye on the radar later tomorrow for a possible shower or storm north. We could see some scattered storms and showers redevelop in the northwest flow and d rop into the state tomorrow evening. This chance for a shower or storm would be greatest over northeast areas tomorrow evening. I’m going to keep a small 30 percent chance of a shower or storm in the forecast for Sunday night through Monday morning. We will enjoy another extended period of dry weather between Monday and Wednesday, with highs rebounding into the mid-80s. If you’ve recently planted, I would also be sure to water the lawn and garden since rain chances will remain limited.

SCATTERED STORMS FOR THE END OF THE WEEK: The longer range forecast will have that all too familiar tune that we often hear in the summer months. I’m expecting a trough to move overhead by Friday and this will bring a chance for scattered thunderstorms and showers for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Highs each day will reach into the mid to upper 80s. And with increasing moisture, it’s going to start feeling a bit muggy later in the week. Fred will be in with more updates beginning at 5 a.m. on WBRC.

