Video captures officer kicking handcuffed man in the head - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Video captures officer kicking handcuffed man in the head

A Miami police officer has been suspended after he was caught on camera kicking a suspect in the head. The suspect was in handcuffs and on the ground. (Source: @KathyFndzRundle/CNN) A Miami police officer has been suspended after he was caught on camera kicking a suspect in the head. The suspect was in handcuffs and on the ground. (Source: @KathyFndzRundle/CNN)

MIAMI (CNN) - The cellphone video is difficult to watch.

A black man was on his stomach getting handcuffed by Miami police when officer Mario Figueroa ran into frame.

The video appears to show the officer kicking 31-year-old David Suazo in the head. Then he dropped to the ground and puts him in a headlock.

"It was unnecessary because he wasn't resisting or nothing," one witness said.

You'd never know Suazo was apparently kicked and head locked from reading the police report. It said Suazo was driving an alleged stolen vehicle, then crashed it while he tried to evade police. He fled on foot.

It was the shocked woman behind the camera who messaged police about the police.

The Miami police chief swiftly took action when he tweeting, "The video depicts a clear violation of policy. The officer has been relieved of duty."

State attorney Kathy Rundle said she was shocked, appalled and opening an investigation.

Suazo has been charged with grand theft auto, fleeing police and other charges.

Figueroa is suspended with pay pending the investigation. Our phone calls to the police union and to Figueroa were not returned.

The public defender's office representing Suazo did return our phone calls but said they don't comment on pending litigation.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Trump says Pompeo returning from North Korea with detainees

    Trump says Pompeo returning from North Korea with detainees

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 2:09 AM EDT2018-05-09 06:09:53 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 9:51 AM EDT2018-05-09 13:51:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks with Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray at the State Department, Monday, May 7, 2018 in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks with Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray at the State Department, Monday, May 7, 2018 in Washington.

    The trip came just days after North Korea expressed displeasure with Washington for comments suggesting that massive U.S. pressure had pushed Kim to the negotiating table.

    More >>

    The trip came just days after North Korea expressed displeasure with Washington for comments suggesting that massive U.S. pressure had pushed Kim to the negotiating table.

    More >>

  • Raccoon family drops through ceiling of Michigan home

    Raccoon family drops through ceiling of Michigan home

    Monday, May 7 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-05-07 14:14:37 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 9:47 AM EDT2018-05-09 13:47:15 GMT
    No people or animals were injured in the incident. (Source: Pixabay)No people or animals were injured in the incident. (Source: Pixabay)

    A family of raccoons created a chaotic scene when they fell through the ceiling of a Michigan home.

    More >>

    A family of raccoons created a chaotic scene when they fell through the ceiling of a Michigan home.

    More >>

  • Florida woman's gruesome roach-in-ear tale goes viral

    Florida woman's gruesome roach-in-ear tale goes viral

    Friday, May 4 2018 3:15 PM EDT2018-05-04 19:15:22 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 9:47 AM EDT2018-05-09 13:47:10 GMT
    (Katie Holley via AP). This undated photo photo made available by Katie Holley shows the head of a cockroach. Holley woke up in the early morning hours of April 14, 2018, to feel something crawling in her ear. After trying to extract a cockroach that h...(Katie Holley via AP). This undated photo photo made available by Katie Holley shows the head of a cockroach. Holley woke up in the early morning hours of April 14, 2018, to feel something crawling in her ear. After trying to extract a cockroach that h...
    Florida woman makes entire nation squeamish while reading her account of waking up with roach in ear.More >>
    Florida woman makes entire nation squeamish while reading her account of waking up with roach in ear.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly